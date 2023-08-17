The state champion has come out of Sarpy County three of the last four years, but each has been one team: Papillion-La Vista South. Can any team topple the Titans, or will a three-peat come easily?

BELLEVUE EAST

Head coach: Courtney Smeby

Record in 2022: 19-15

The Chieftains had their best start since 2011 (11-3), and although they tapered off down the stretch, still wound up with almost as many wins (19) as over the last two seasons combined (20).

But the departure of seven talented senior leaders, Smeby said a transformative shift is on the way at Bellevue East this season.

“Embracing a young and energetic roster that is brimming with potential. This season we have five juniors, six sophomores, and a freshman. Despite the loss of experienced players, we are optimistic about the opportunities presented by a youthful roster. The energy and enthusiasm that both our six returners and six newcomers bring to the team are infectious--setting the tone for a season filled with growth and development.”

Leading the way will be Mya Weber – ranked eighth in Class A for total blocks (64) with 131 kills, .248 hitting percentage and 24 aces – Layne Parker – making the transition from middle to outside hitter and an appearance on the Prep Dig 2026 class watch list; totaled 70 kills, 19 blocks, and .181 hitting percentage – Kennedy Alwine – full-time move to return specialist, expected to be incorporated a lot in Chieftains offense – Hope Marroquin – defensive leader; 114 digs, 180 serve receptions, 28 aces in 2022 – and Riley Homan – transitioning into role of setter from defensive specialist; also on Prep Dig 2026 watch list.

“The team has been putting in the hard work during pre-season practices, focusing on honing their skills and building cohesion. The challenges ahead are seen as opportunities for growth, but this young roster is ready to make their presence felt and continue to build upon the success attained last season.”

BELLEVUE WEST

Head coach: Christina Krajiecek

Record in 2022: 14-23

The Thunderbirds were a young team last year, and it showed in their worst finish since 2016 (15-23). But progress was evident as an 0-8 start was turned around, and a 9-6 finish over the final month of the season showed that the young TBirds are on the way up.

In most key statistical categories, underclassmen were the ones who led last season and bring a wealth of experience that means it’s worth keeping an eye on Bellevue West this year.

Senior Kayla Eggiman (90 sets played) led the team with 331 kills, followed by junior Tessa Reitsma (156) and senior Sofia Marquez (141). Eggiman also led the way in service aces (53) – ahead of juniors Michelle Burgess and Madison Emery (60 combined) – and was second in digs (261) behind stand-out rising sophomore Angela Berger (293).

The lone senior last year – Heather Fogarty – led the team with 52 total blocks (16 solo), but junior Madelyn Anderson and Emery combined for 64 total (11 solo). Emery also dished out 749 assists to far and away led Bellevue West.

Expect major strides to be made by the TBirds this fall as a vast majority of their production returns.

GRETNA

Head coach: Wendy Loberg

Record in 2022: 30-10, lost to Omaha Westside in state quarterfinals

Some pieces will be missing – namely head coach Mike Brandon, now down the road at Gretna East with several players who regularly played in 2022, along with Faith Frame (transfer to Papillion-La Vista) and six seniors – but the Dragons return one of the top hitters in the area – junior Elle Heckenlively – and several others from a state tournament team.

Heckenlively’s all-around game led her to the team-lead in kills (346) and service aces (56), while finishing in the top three of serve receptions (436, one behind Frame), digs (257, second behind Frame), and blocks (second in total, 36, and tied for second in solo, 19).

Senior Cassie Stones joins the multi-sport athlete in the attack, finishing second for the Dragons with 268 kills last year, ahead of now-Griffin Hayden Hart (194) and graduates Malia Struve and Hanna Loseke.

Senior Avery Fotoplos was close behind Heckenlively in aces with 51, ahead of both Nyah Potthoff (now at Gretna East) and Frame. Fotoplos was also third in digs (247) and serve receptions (257). Assists came from Potthoff and since-graduated Brena Mackling, meaning Fotoplos (fourth with 28 assists) could step into a more of a setter role.

Hart’s blocking ability will be missed, but expect Stones and Heckenlively to both provide rejections for the Dragons.

A third-straight appearance at State will be a challenge, but the Dragons certainly return enough production to be in contention for one of those eight spots once late October rolls around.

GRETNA EAST

Head coach: Mike Brandon

Record in 2022: N/A (1st season)

It’s a new era at Gretna East! Playing in a brand-new gym, excitement will be sky-high for the Griffins, who could certainly make a quick impact in Class B.

“Our long-term goals for this season are to finish in the top half of the Metro Conference and qualify for the State Tournament,” said head coach Mike Brandon, who was assigned to the new school up the road from Gretna High. “We have several process goals that are going to be our major focus.

“Our biggest challenges will be experience and depth. It is a long season and without a senior class, those two challenges are front and center.”

In spite of the lack of seniors, plenty of experienced players headline the Griffins inaugural roster.

Statistically, junior Hayden Hart had the most experience for the Dragons last year, totaling 194 kills (at a highly-efficient .348 hitting percentage), 44 total blocks (23 solo, both team highs), 40 digs and 19 service aces.

Nyah Potthoff was also among the top of Gretna’s charts in service aces (37), but most importantly was the main setter, leading the Dragons with 547 assists.

Others from a “tremendous group” are Ashlyn Cole, Chloe Jorgensen, Taylor Kubesa, Hailey Levinson, Gabby Lund, Ayla Meraz, Maddie Schnell, Stella Stockstill, & Maggie Williams.

“We have had a productive summer and are optimistic for this season. The team has embraced the challenge of building a new program and doing it without the benefit of seniors.”

OMAHA GROSS CATHOLIC

Head coach: Julie Cortinas

Record in 2022: 10-22

After a quick jump to a 4-1 start, the Cougars saw wins wane but still ended up with a second straight season of improvement (from five wins in 2020 to seven in ‘21 and 10 last year).

The loss of seniors Maria Connealy and Olivia Persing will be a challenge to overcome, but the emergence of Sienna Miller and Mariah Dutcher as freshmen, along with more experienced Cougars Savannah Schofield, Brooklyn Vomacka and Martha Yanovich means Gross has a good chance to take another step forward in 2023.

OMAHA BRYAN

Head coach: Nate Novotny

Record in 2022: 6-25

The Bears tripled their 2021 win total last year, but will have to overcome losses of several high-impact seniors.

“My general expectations for our team this season are that we continue to promote and embody a culture or kindness, resiliency, and academic excellence,” head coach Nate Novotny said. “My goals for our team this season are to compete and be competitive against all of our opponents and to continue to grow as both individual athletes and as a team.”

The challenges Bryan will face are mental in growing their confidence, with Novotny hoping that each athlete takes up a leadership role.

“They all possess unique traits and personalities that complement each other well and we hope that they will use those to help lead our team forward. We are all very excited here at Bryan High Volleyball to compete and continue to grow as a program with the help of the teams that we will be playing against this season.”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Head coach: Priscilla Petersen

Record in 2022: 28-11, lost in state semifinals to Papio South

The team with the biggest upside in 2023 isn’t the dynastic Titans with three state championships in four years, but their crosstown Papillion rivals in the Monarchs.

Aside from seniors Anna Sis and Regan Beckenhauer, Papio brings back all of their major producers from a team that reached the state semifinals.

Middle hitter Mia Tvrdy, an Oregon commit, led the Monarchs with 403 kills and an incredibly efficient hitting percentage of .371, followed closely behind in attack by outside hitter Morgan Glaser (393 kills, .309). Both are seniors and were also key pieces in the Monarchs’ block – Tvrdy with a team-high 84 total, 20 solo – and dig game – Glaser third with 271 – in a strong season.

Junior Karlyn Francis emerged with a team-high 53 service aces – 22 more than Tvrdy in second – and received 414 digs (Glaser team-high 526) while picking up 351 digs.

Senior Reagan Hickey was a superb setter, providing 1049 assists to rank among the best in Class A, and she also totaled 276 digs and 29 aces.

Junior Lillian Vitera also proved to be an important part of the Monarchs run into the final four, picking up key blocks (team-high 34 solo blocks, 80 total) and kills (134). Senior Lauren Burden tallied 100 kills and 44 total blocks (16 solo).

Coming in to Papio to add to the back line is Gretna transfer Faith Frame, who led the Dragons in digs and serve receptions. The Cincinnati commit adds to a dangerous Monarchs team that could take the next step and reach the Class A final in early November.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Head coach: Katie Tarman

Record in 2022: 34-5, State champions (third in four years)

As much as the rival Monarchs are likely to make a run at the throne, the Titans still sit comfortably atop the Class A mountain with three trophies over the last four seasons.

A true dynasty is able to overcome roster turnover, but the losses of Stella Adeyemi – now at Hawaii after leading the team and finishing second in kills (351) – Kenzie Dyrstad – now at Rutgers, led Papio South in digs (497) – and Ava Greene – now at Concordia, finished with 53 total blocks (39 solo) – can’t be overlooked.

However, the top player in the state – as evidenced by being named Nebraska Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year – returns to Titan Gym and will be the No. 1 name at the top of each opponent’s game plan.

South Dakota commit Lauren Medeck led the Titans with 461 kills, 58 total blocks (42 solo) and 700 serve receptions, and added 45 service aces (tied for second) and 482 digs to produce the most well-rounded arsenal in the state.

Middle hitter Morgan Bode also brings back 160 kills and 46 total blocks (31 solo), while setters Charlee Solomon and Kyla Dyrstad bring back 90 percent of the Titans’ 1344 assists from last year.

Papio will certainly be a team to watch to potentially take the Titans crown, but the back-to-back reigning state champs are the favorites to complete a three-peat.

PLATTEVIEW

Head coach: Shae Speth

Record in 2022: 19-15

Midway through the season, the Trojans sat at just 9-11, and appeared for a pedestrian finish with little excitement.

But over the final month, Springfield buzzed as the volleyball team joined the football team in piling up victories. Shae Speth’s team reached a district final – where they lost to eventual C1 state champions Grnad Island Central Catholic – and return each and every player.

“Several of our athletes have 2-3 years of varsity experience going into this season. (Our) goals are to compete for a Trailblazer Conference championship, win Sub-Districts, host a District Final, and make it to state.”

To get there, the Trojans will need to prioritize health and minimize injuries, but a deeper team means Platteview is better tooled to handle bumps and bruises along with illnesses.

Leading the way for the Trojans on offense and defense will likely be emergent star Lexi Hans. The 5-foot-11 senior totaled 266 kills, 42 aces, 250 digs, and averaged a .204 hitting percentage, 93 percent serving, and 92 percent serve reception, in spite of missing nine matches last season.

Middle hitter Kate Roseland returns with 195 kills, 42 aces and 38 blocks, while Abree Plueger led the team with 274 kills, 53 aces and 250 digs.

Senior setters Clara Carlson and Ainsley Vanosdall combined for 868 assists, 458 digs, 86 kills and 38 blocks.

Libero Hannah Tagel – co-captains this year with Hans – received 91 percent of serves and totaled 346 digs and 43 assists.

Brooklyn Stehlik – moving to right pin – and Reagan Smith – missed second half of 2022 – are two more experience Trojans who have Platteview as one of the teams with the highest potential after gold bracket appearances at the UNO and NE Top 10 team camps over the summer.

“This team has strong leaders and is becoming a more player-led team. All but one returning starter played club in the off-season, showing much improvement and consistency. We look to run a quicker offense and be stronger defensively.”