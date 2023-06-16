The Gretna High School gym was an oasis on Thursday afternoon.

With outdoor temperatures climbing to 90 degrees, the air conditioning of the Dragons’ gymnasium was a refreshing change from outside. But the feeling of refreshment from a hot day extended beyond just the literal heat.

Nebraska is, if anything, the opposite of a desolate desert in need of a spring when it comes to volleyball. High-level prep play and the collective caliber of collegiate programs like Creighton and Nebraska lead the way, but there was yet to be a professional team. Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) is bringing just that to the city of Omaha with the Nebraska Pro Volleyball team, with games beginning in early 2024.

That team is headlined by a pair of Omaha natives: Gina Mancuso-Prososki and Natalia Valentin-Anderson. The former is a Papillion-La Vista graduate and two-time state champion who then went on to be a two-time All-American for the Huskers before playing in five different professional leagues, all beyond the borders of 50 states of the United States of America.

One of those overseas leagues was Puerto Rico’s Liga de Voleibol Superior Femenino, where Mancuso-Prososki played with Valentin-Anderson for Leonas de Ponce from 2014-15.

Valentin-Anderson represented Puerto Rico at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While the former Monarch is Omaha born-and-raised, Valentin-Anderson visited her husband, Cole, often before moving full-time and living in the area for the last five years.

The head coach for the Nebraska Pro Volleyball team, Shelton Collier, said it best when talking about what the two hometown heroes signify.

“We’re gonna bring in others, but we’re building (the team) around these two.”

That message was delivered to dozens of campers at Gretna’s volleyball camp on Thursday, which was centered around the two professional players. Valentin-Anderson and Mancuso-Prososki served up information about the league – which is expected to add to its 8-team total before games are played next year, with further markets forming teams in 2025 – while fielding questions like ‘How many countries have you been to?’ – answered as playing in five (Mancuso-Prososki) or six (Valentin-Anderson), but visiting at least 15 or more than 25 in the case of the Puerto Rican Olympian.

5-foot-6 setter Valentin-Anderson offered encouragement to the campers – “You can be short and still make it” – and the two were later joined by their new head coach in front of over 100 campers after addressing smaller groups in the lobby of the Gretna gym.

With the camp as an early indication, the impact of the league can already be felt. Gretna East head coach Mike Brandon expects it to be huge for area high school teams like his.

“Volleyball is already big in Nebraska, but these guys getting to see professional matches, that's just a whole new level. They’re very blessed because they’ve got great volleyball at the collegiate level with Nebraska and Creighton and shoot, the NAIA and Division II teams with Wayne State and Kearney, and they've got a lot of great opportunities to see good volleyball, but to see professional is a whole new ballgame. So that's just gonna be great for us. These kids will be able to see professional volleyball and it'll just create even more fervor for the game here in Nebraska.”

The new league will also benefit Brandon as a coach, giving him scope to see strategies or techniques at the next level, but he will also simply enjoy being able to see Mancuso-Prososki – who he coached in club volleyball – and the team play.

“She’s come a long way. Yeah, I mean, she was obviously an excellent volleyball player in high school. But yeah, her game has exploded, her days as a Husker and then playing professionally overseas. I haven't seen her play in forever. So I'm excited just to see her play.”

Fellow coach Collier expects the new league to provide new heroes for young girls like the campers at Gretna on Thursday.

“They met two players from Omaha today. So instead of their hero being a baseball player or a football player or an NBA player, maybe their heroes are Omaha volleyball players and they live their whole life living that dream rather than wanting to be an NBA player, which they can't be, and they can't be a major league baseball player but they can legitimately be a professional volleyball player now in Omaha, so I think it’ll keep dreams alive.

“It’s never been allowed to be the dream of these young girls before, and today it is.”

With the foundation set before them, Collier added they feel a “huge obligation” to volleyball fans in Nebraska, and expect to fuel the fire of that passion.

“The Husker volleyball program has set the bar really high. So we're the new kid in town. We're the new lead. But we also feel like we want to put on a good show for the fans, win over fans. We're bringing in players from a lot of schools that have played in Nebraska when they were in college like we have a Penn State player and a Wisconsin player. So they know what it's like to play in Nebraska and they're so excited to come now to represent Nebraska rather than play against Nebraska.”

On signing with the Omaha team last week, Valentin-Anderson expressed her excitement and responsibility in joining the team.

“To say that I’m excited and fired up about playing in Omaha is an understatement. I never thought I would have the opportunity to play professional volleyball in the place I’ve called home for the last five years. To be able to play in front of my husband, our family and in his hometown is an honor. I will wear this jersey proudly and represent Omaha to the best of my abilities alongside my future teammates…

“Being a part of the first-ever professional team in Nebraska and to be able to give that experience to all the young girls and boys here will be a role I’ll take seriously and strive to be the best example to the next generation.”