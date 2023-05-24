Caileen Short regained control of her life after more than two years of court appearances, therapy sessions, and random urine testing.

Short graduated on Friday, May 5, from one of Sarpy County’s four problem-solving courts that divert nonviolent felony offenders away from prison and into a more holistic mental and physical treatment program.

Short was arrested in late 2020 for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. She had two previous felony DUI convictions when she was in her 20s. When she was found in possession of a gun in her mid-30s, she was looking at significant time in prison.

Fortunately for Short, as her case wound its way through the justice system, Sarpy County launched a pilot program for the state’s first mental health court, referred to as Wellness Court.

“As a judge, we were seeing more and more defendants that were affected by mental illness and not having the appropriate support services for them within the criminal justice system,” presiding Judge Stefanie Martinez told the Times in an interview “Having this program here, frankly, it was just a godsend to be able to offer that opportunity to people.”

What differentiates Wellness Court from other problem-solving courts is its focus on mental health, with court-mandated therapy as well as regular meetings with the judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, and probation officers. The program also ensures that participants have stable housing, avoid drugs and alcohol, and helps find local, community-based treatments and services once they graduate.

“They’re really focused on your well-being,” Short said told the Times. “They make sure you go to your therapy sessions, and make sure you’re still taking your medications and everything else, so I felt really good about the program.”

Wellness Court, like other problem-solving courts, does require participants to pass a competency evaluation, and they must also plead guilty to the charge or charges against them. Upon successful completion of the program, the charge is vacated.

Short entered the Wellness Court program in March 2021. She was only the second participant in the nascent program, and now feels extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity.

“It was perfect timing,” she said.

In addition to the court staff who work with the participants, many community organizations and individuals, including Lutheran Family Services, Community Alliance, and private therapists, provide time and resources to help make the program a success.

“It's a lot of people and it's a lot of time,” Martinez said. “We meet for about two hours before we have court and then court is another hour and a half to two hours, so it's four hours every week and nobody's getting paid for this."

In fact, the judge said, some are leaving money on the table to participate.

“Some of them, the therapists that we have, those people are giving up their time and taking away time that they could be making money in their businesses, right? So that's how passionate they are about this cause,” Martinez said.

Martinez is proud of what the Sarpy County Wellness Court team has been able to accomplish in a little more than two years and is hopeful that the state Supreme Court will expand it.

“This is a program that I think could be beneficial across the entire state,” she said. “We just need funding for it.”

Nebraska’s first problem-solving court was formed in 1999, and the program has since grown to 32 problem-solving courts throughout the state’s 12 judicial districts.

At a signing ceremony proclaiming May as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke spoke about why his court has been so supportive, and will continue to be supportive, of problem-solving courts.

“The non-adversarial team approach of these courts have helped countless participants reclaim their lives, reunite with their families, and become productive members of our communities, all while ensuring public safety,” he said.

Problem-solving courts also save taxpayers money.

The average cost of incarcerating one person in Nebraska is more than $35,000 per year, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Corrections. The average cost for an adult in a problem-solving court is a little more than $5,300; the average cost for a juvenile problem-solving court participant is about $7,800.

The courts also aim to intervene in participants' lives so they can avoid the criminal justice system in the future.

On Tuesday, May 9, six teenagers -- three boys and three girls -- entered Courtroom 1 of the Sarpy County Courthouse to meet with Judge Jonathon Crosby.

Crosby is the presiding judge for the county’s Juvenile Drug Court, which is for youth who have a problem with alcohol and/or drug use. Because this was a juvenile court hearing, the Times agreed not to use names of the participants.

There was a celebratory mood that day as well, because one of the six was graduating from the program, though the enthusiasm was tempered by a couple of the other kids’ situations.

One of the boys had apparently been unable to provide a negative drug test for nearly a year, and while he has been doing well in other aspects of his life -- school, a part-time job -- Crosby was obviously concerned by the drug use.

“It’s time you show us that you’re serious,” Crosby said.

At a previous hearing, Crosby had asked him to write a sort of mission statement about what he could do to stay sober.

“Staying busy,” the boy read. “My job and playing baseball this summer, also being accountable for the money I make, and stay involved with my family.”

Crosby gave the boy one more opportunity to provide a negative test before the next Sarpy County Juvenile Drug Court hearing. Otherwise, the boy runs the risk of being removed from the problem-solving court and being returned to regular juvenile court, which could carry more severe penalties.

The boy, who had completed his credits for his sophomore year of high school a couple weeks earlier, said he understood.

“I’m rooting for you,” Crosby said. “Show me you’re serious.”

One of the girls has continued to abuse alcohol despite the opportunity the problem-solving court provided. This had apparently been going on for some time.

“It sounds like we’re still struggling,” Crosby said. “Would you agree?”

“Yes,” the girl said.

She had also received a citation for third degree assault by mutual consent a couple of months prior, meaning that she and another person voluntarily got into a fight with one another.

Her parents were in attendance, and when asked if there was anything they wanted to share, her father spoke.

“We continue to be hopeful,” he said. “We have some struggles with the communication and the being accountable for her actions.”

Unfortunately, because of the continued drinking, Crosby removed her from the program and returned her to the county’s regular juvenile court.

“Don’t take this as an indicator that you should throw your hands up and say that all is lost and that your behavior no longer matters, because it absolutely does,” Crosby told her. “How you conduct yourself between now and the next time I see you will greatly impact how that hearing goes.”

Probation officer Tiffany Bolter suggested that the girl not be allowed to use any electronic devices, including her phone, because that’s what she uses to contact her friends.

“I think that is a very big barrier for her,” Bolter said.

Crosby agreed, and ordered that the girl not have access to her cellphone or other electronic devices until further notice.

Despite the setbacks, the hearing ended on a more positive note, as the court finally came to the boy who was not only graduating from the Juvenile Drug Court but also would soon be graduating high school.

Crosby asked him how he was feeling.

“I’m just excited that this is a milestone I’ve been able to achieve,” he said. “Next week I’ll be graduating from high school, I’ve got a job, and things are looking right, and it’s all thanks to this program helping me get sober, realizing the negativity around me and separating myself from it.”

The boy entered the problem-solving court in August 2022, and that he was able to finish the program in less than a year elicited praise from Bolter and Deputy County Attorney Gary Brollier, who said, “he’s just made us all extremely proud, but mostly he should be proud of himself.”

In addition to the Wellness Court and Juvenile Drug Court, Sarpy County also has an Adult Drug Court and a Reentry Court, which helps participants who have post-release supervision to reenter society from being incarcerated.