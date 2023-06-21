The Sarpy County Museum is inviting the public to a site dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the site of the future expanded museum in Papillion.

“We have plans to move,” Ben Justman, executive director of the museum, said at a recent event at the Sump Memorial Library in Papillion. “We’re tucked away in Bellevue in a small, semi-small building that we’ve largely outgrown.”

The museum announced earlier this month that it had successfully purchased the land by Trinity Church near the southwest corner of Highway 370 and 90th Street — “not an easy feat,” Justman said.

At the new site, the museum plans to present historical information and artifacts in five broad areas: the history of early residents, agriculture, transportation, the military and local communities. The new space will feature the renowned Wimmer Railroad Collection.

The museum is looking to raise $15 million to build on the 3-acre site. Plans call for a new museum with ample space for the current collection, traveling exhibitions, educational and administrative areas, archival storage and improved parking, technology, walkability and visibility.

Find more information on the project at sarpycountymuseum.org.