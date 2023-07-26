Last year at this time, the Springfield community was rallying around Mike Renner, head coach for the Trojans American Legion team. Now, Renner’s Trojans are providing a thrill for the community and Renner himself.

In mid-July 2022, Renner was involved in a serious car accident that took away the opportunity to coach the Trojans the remainder of the summer season.

“About this time was when the car wreck happened, and I didn't even get to go to Area to coach, and we went 0-2, and it just felt empty because I wasn't part of Area. You just feel like something gets taken away from you,” Renner said.

The support he received from the Springfield community has been “amazing,” including a fundraiser held at Jim Jenson Field at Buffalo Park on July 19 last year.

“When we were hurt, they were bringing my wife and I dinners, coming over, dropping off supplies. People were sitting with me when I couldn’t move. It’s just easy to fall in love with the town of Springfield and these players and these coaches and crowds, and it makes it all worth it.

“The days that I don’t have the energy or maybe my hip hurts or my legs are sore, I just think about all the times everybody in Springfield and everybody on my team has helped me, and kind of gets you right back on the horse and keep going.”

Renner aims for making the state tournament to not be the final outcome – saying they are going to Pierce to win state – but said having that happen was “special for everybody.”

“I’m so proud of our players and the town of Springfield.”

Heading into this summer season, the Trojans were a young bunch but had momentum from the first spring state tournament appearance in program history, as Brian Dutcher – head coach in the spring – laid the foundation.

“You work all year long, starts in spring ball and coach Dutcher got them to the spring state tournament, which was amazing,” Renner said. “So then once you taste that, and we start our summer, I mean, we addressed it all year long, every tournament that we play, it's training for Area.”

From winning the Fike Wood Bat Senior Tournament in Kansas City, winning 15 of their last 16 games, and to their 6-0 win over Kelly Ryan Pride Post 1 (Roncalli Catholic) on Tuesday, the Trojans have been focused and dialed in.

“They were just focused on one goal and we're about as tight as any team can get right now,” Renner said. “To actually get it done, it's kind of surreal right now, you know, I mean, I know what we did, but it’ll probably hit me tomorrow a little bit more, but I'm proud, ready to get back to practice.”

The Trojans are certainly prone to having their fair share of fun – including a chain given to players each time they score a run – but the team was locked in before the B2 Area Championship against the Crimson Pride.

“Before the game, we were waiting around before the national anthem (and) everything, they were just focused,” Renner said. “There was no talk about anything except what we had to do to beat Roncalli. Roncalli is going to come out there, one of the best Class B teams in the state. They're not going to give up, it's not going to be easy. And we just preach, man, we got to jump on ‘em and we got to be focused at our first at-bats. We can't wait till the fifth or sixth inning, and if we do that, we're gonna be in trouble.”

Springfield certainly didn’t wait, scoring all six runs in the first three innings. In the first, a sacrifice fly by Nathan Thomas, RBI groundout by Tucker Riha and RBI double by Carter Grosdidier. Riha, who threw a perfect game for the junior Trojans earlier this summer and has split time between the two, drove in two more runs with a double to hit 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

“He played a few games with us as a dual roster. We brought him up, we've had two injuries. We had an ACL injury and a broken hand and that kind of pushed a couple of (players) into the limelight, and Tucker has just been incredible in the outfield and at the plate. He's not really worried about too much at the plate, he gets the bat to the ball and does his job and that's what he did today.”

The three-run first inning especially eased the team nerves, and from there, Bryson Banks was in complete control in a complete game shut-out with just two hits allowed.

“And once we got those three runs, (Roncalli) felt pressure right away. And that was only the first inning, and then Banks, he's just been the man. He's had maybe one bad outing all of spring and summer…

“He's always around the plate. I mean, I think he threw 64 pitches in six innings. He doesn't wastes pitches.”

Thomas also has been “on fire” in Area play, and continued that trend with a good at bat and dependable defense. That defense continues to be something that allows starting pitchers like Banks to be fully confident on the mound.

“That was huge. I'm just always able to trust them. They always have my back.”

Another thing that has been huge for Banks is the coaching of Renner and the impact he’s left.

“He’s an amazing coach, known him for a while. And it feels like he’s one of my best friends, able to trust him. He’s huge.”

Outfielder Alex Draper has also been a staple of the Springfield program. The senior played his last home game in a Trojan uniform – spent playing football, basketball and baseball – was appreciative of his time in the “awesome” town.

“Every day we got to come to practice ready to work, and me, Gage (Ryba) and Austin (Krenzer), we're always getting on people,” Draper said. “We have a pretty young team, and (we’re) just getting them to do the right thing.

“And then the town of Springfield has been awesome to me. I came in as a seventh grader and I don't even know what to say right now. It's awesome. They always come to support us and they're always here for our games, like all my buddies are out here. And it's awesome. I just love the community.”

Getting to the state tournament is exactly how the Concordia commit wanted to end his career at home (of course with the ultimate goal to win State).

“It feels good. our whole summer goal was to get there and now that we're here, I mean it's kind of expected like it's not as fun as getting it too in the spring, but it's good to win the district championship and it's nice to have that.”

State tournament play begins in Pierce on Friday and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 2.