Top left: Patriot Tour riders depart Papillion’s SumTur Amphitheater for the Omaha National Cemetery under a giant American flag on Saturday, May 20. Wednesday, June 14, is Flag Day, marking the designation of the Stars and Stripes as the official national symbol of the United States by the Continental Congress on June 14, 1777. President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 as National Flag Day in 1916, and President Harry Truman signed the holiday of Flag Day into law in 1949. Top upper right: Old Glory flies over Platteview High School welcoming veterans and community members to the school on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Top lower right: Flags wave during the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Bellevue Readiness Center off South 25th Street in Bellevue for the Nebraska National Guard on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Bottom left: The Avenue of Flags represents fallen service members in Gretna’s Petersen Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Bottom middle: An American flag flies over a dedication ceremony for a street sign honoring Kansas City, Mo., police officer James Muhlbauer and his police service dog Champ at 49th Avenue and Lillian Street in Bellevue on Thursday, June 8. Bottom right: The Offutt Advisory Council’s annual Offutt Appreciation Day Picnic took over the Bellevue Berry Farm on Friday, June 2.