A half-sized replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider from Arlington National Cemetery is on display through Wednesday, June 14, in Papillion.

American Legion Post 32 is presenting the Patriotic Productions display in the community gym at Papillion Landing, 1046 W. Lincoln St. Admission is free.

Hours for the display are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The display will close at noon on June 14.

The Tomb of the Unknown Solider is Arlington's most iconic memorial, and it marked its centennial in November 2021.

The neoclassical, white marble sarcophagus was designed as a final resting place for unidentified World War I service members, and unknown service members from later wars were also added to the memorial, according to the cemetery.

Omaha-based Patriotic Productions is the group behind the "Remembering Our Fallen" exhibit. Find more information at patrioticproductions.org.