A local businessman involved in the installation of solar panels for homes and businesses has been receiving weekly complaint calls.

The calls weren't about his business. Instead, they were seeking his help on unsatisfactory work by other firms.

“I get people calling and saying, ‘They won’t let me out of our contract,’” said Dale Leuck of Gretna-based Great Plains Renewables.

Others request that he fix problems with their system, though any action on his part could jeopardize another firm’s warranty.

“It’s one thing after another,” Leuck said. “I get five to 10 calls a week.”

His firm is not alone in receiving calls of concern.

According to the Omaha Public Power District, electricity customers are reporting an increasing number of aggressive and even misleading sales pitches, over the phone and door to door.

Oftentimes, those making the pitches falsely claim to be working “with OPPD,” spokesperson Jodi Baker said.

“OPPD does not partner with any installers,” she said. “Any claims to the contrary should be a red flag.”

Another OPPD official, Sam Hueser, added: “We’ve seen a high influx of complaints in the last two to three years. A large number of complaints involve high pressure sales tactics. This includes complaints about door knockers.

“We’ve received complaints about salespeople having it hard to take no for an answer,” said Hueser, manager for customer alternative energy.

OPPD has a list of what it considers reputable solar companies it has dealt with and whom they suggest potential customers should contact when considering solar, Hueser said.

OPPD trains these trade allies as they are called, who are experienced professionals, on the application process. They have met a list of qualifications and agreed to standards of conduct.

“It’s not an easy list to get on,” said Leuck, whose firm is on that list.

If panels are installed by a company on this list, the homeowner is eligible for a $2,000 rebate, Hueser said.

The rise of customer complaints comes with the growing interest in solar energy.

According to OPPD, there were 835 applications for solar panels last year and 543 in 2021, though projections for this year might be around 500.

There are advantages to solar energy, according to information provided by Leuek:

• It’s clean and renewable.

• There are cost savings. Solar panels can significantly lower electricity bills.

• There is energy independence.

• Solar panels require low maintenance.

• It can add value to the home.

But is it for everyone?

OPPD strongly advises those who are interested to follow these steps:

• Do not be pressured by a solar company. Do some homework before signing any contracts.

• Visit OPPD.com/COG to research whether solar is right for your situation. There, folks will find helpful information, including answers to frequently asked questions as well as the list of vetted solar and other customer-owned generation trade allies. These are businesses OPPD has worked with and recommends as trusted sources.

• Always get multiple bids from reputable solar contractors before signing any contracts.

• Never let unvetted salespeople into the home, and never give them personal or financial information, whether in person or over the phone.

One important note about solar panels, Leuck said, is that they should be installed on the east, west or south portion of the home, and “definitely not north.”

Recently, Leuck installed solar panels on the home of Daniel Hershberger of Bellevue. He installed 30 panels in less than two days.

“We knew we wanted to do it,” Hershberger said of solar energy, but it came down to two bids after he'd completed his research.

One of them was Leuck’s firm, which Hershberger ended up selecting.

“With Dale, there was not at all any pressure. He gave us information in a way we could understand," Hershberger said. "He was straightforward as far as the cost and what to expect from the system. The other one was more of a sales pitch, instead of what works for you. We went with the one most comfortable.”

The Hershbergers paid for their system up front and have immediately seen substantial savings.

“A year ago, our June power bill was $240,” he said. “This year in June, it was less than $60.”

It’s really quiet, also.

“You can’t hear a thing. You don’t even know it’s there,” he said.

Great Plains Renewables has partnered with Leswee LLC to find qualified Nebraska businesses to take advantage of the USDA's Rural Energy for America program at a discount.

In towns of less than 50,000 people, businesses qualify for 50% of their solar installation for free once approved for the grant. The grantwriting process is being covered by Great Plains. Farmers are also eligible for the REAP program.

They aim to host town halls offering more information in October and November, Leuck said.