Round ‘Em Up Cattle Club, a local 4-H club in Gretna, is conducting a shoe drive fundraising through Nov. 9 for community charity projects and new show equipment.

REUCC will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes, according to a news release. Those dollars will benefit local 4H members and their fair projects.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Fareway or Ace Hardware in Gretna. All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Monte Stauffer, club sponsor. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate. By doing so, we raise money for 4-H to allow these kids to participate in a program they would not otherwise get the opportunity to do. We also have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Round ‘Em Up Cattle Club, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.