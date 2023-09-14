Aaron Palensky, alum of Papillion-La Vista South and Nebraska, received the call-up to the New York Yankees Triple-A affiliate on Wednesday.

The former Titan and Husker, having spent the 2023 season with both High-A Hudson Valley Renegades and Double-A Somerset Patriots, was promoted to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders by the Yankees.

In High-A, Palensky batted .352 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 32 games. The numbers dropped for Palensky in Double-A (.183 average, eight home runs, 28 RBIs), but patience at the plate was more evident as the outfielder drew 31 walks in 62 games.

Beyond his bat, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Omaha native provides a dependable glove, playing 765 perfect innings combined between left and right field without an error.

The Railriders (34-30) wrap up a home series against Buffalo this weekend before closing the season with a six-game series at Syracuse.

A 2017 graduate of Papio South, Palensky earned second-team honors from the Lincoln Journal Star Super-State and USA Today All-Nebraska. With the Huskers after a one-year stint at Southeast Community College, he was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2019 and played in a shortened 2020 season, batting .302 and leading the Huskers with runs scored (15), doubles (5), walks (15) and RBIs (19).