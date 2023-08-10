Russell Speeders' Car Wash held a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for its new Papillion location as part of a citywide customer appreciation promotion.

The inaugural "Russell Speeder's Day" celebrated the company's new location at the Speedee Mart at 11400 S. 72nd St. as well as the ribbon-cutting for a location at another Speedee Mart at 6003 Center St. in Omaha.

Free car washes were offered, along with discounted subscription plans. An airplane was used to advertise the free car washes across the Omaha market.

“We love being a part of the Omaha community," said Jason Baumgartner, chief strategy officer of Russell Speeder’s parent company, Summit Wash Holdings.

The company also planned to make a donation to the Omaha Community Foundation directed toward affordable housing. Most of its 31 locations in the region are in Omaha. It also took over the former Fort Crook Car Wash location at 613 Fort Crook Road N. in Bellevue.

The two new Russell Speeder's locations are at former Bucky’s locations that the Federal Trade Commission ordered to be sold off when Bucky's was acquired by Casey’s General Stores in 2021. A third former Bucky's location, 2901 N. 72nd St., is listed as opening soon. The FTC action was in response to an antitrust complaint filed regarding Casey's acquisition.