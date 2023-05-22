This Saturday’s La Vista’s Salute to Summer Festival is about patriotism, community and just plain fun.

“La Vista’s celebration is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate this amazing community and residents use it as an excuse to get together with neighbors and friends, as well to celebrate the beginning of the summer season,” said Mitch Beaumont, communication manager for the City of La Vista.

In the past, the festival was called La Vista Days, but it was renamed in 2015 to reflect not only the fact it’s held on Memorial Day weekend but also how it kicks off the metro area’s summer festival calendar.

A patriotic event called Hometown Heroes was created in La Vista. An event will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Blue Star Memorial outside City Hall featuring Mayor Doug Kindig, American Legion Post 32, Papillion La Vista High School musicians, the La Vista Police Department and theTri-City Police Chaplaincy Corps.

“It’s La Vista’s Memorial Day ceremony to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Beaumont said. “So we celebrate our community, kick off summer and honor those who have died for our country.”

The annual Salute to Summer Festival has a long-standing tradition in this community going back to its roots in the 1970s.

“Remember, of course, that La Vista was founded in 1960, so this celebration has been part of the community for a very long time,” Beaumont said.

This festival has also been in a state of transition for the last several years, he said. The celebration used to be four days and was held in what is now Central Park East with the carnival and vendor booths.

“The 2019 celebration was the last we could hold there, because of a fire access road on the west end of the park, and we couldn’t block access to it, so our plan in 2020 was to hold a two-day festival in conjunction with our 60th anniversary on our City Hall campus,” Beaumont said.

Obviously, COVID-19 prevented those plans. In 2021, the disappearance of Ryan Larsen and the continuation of COVID-19 protocols forced festival organizers to adjust and create a more limited event in August 2021 to mark the end of the summer.

“Last year, 2022, was the first time we could do a full-fledged, one-day celebration complete with the parade and a full slate of live music and activities for the whole family,” Beaumont said. “Eventually, this celebration will move to Central Park West, which is west of 84th Street and currently home to a couple ball fields and our pool. We have designs to make that area into an event space with a new pool, but until that takes place, La Vista’s celebration will take place, at least in part on our City Hall campus.”

Thousands of people enjoyed last year’s event.

“While the elements and location of the festival have changed over the years, the purpose has not. La Vista is a special place,” Beaumont said. “There are lots of reasons this is a distinctive community, among them are our events and the small touches we put into them. City staff workers put in an enormous effort to ensure this event is a true celebration of this community and La Vistans are eager each year to enjoy the festivities.”