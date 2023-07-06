The Sarpy Chamber foundation recently awarded $30,000 in grants to local nonprofits.

Nonprofits eligible for the grants must have a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status and be a current member of the chamber.

Three $5,000 grants were given to three organizations with large-scale fundraising campaigns:

• Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation received a grant to go towards the development of their memorial;

• NeighborGood received a grant for their campaign to build their own facility next door to its current location; and

• Sarpy County Museum received a grant to go towards the construction of a new, expanded museum facility.

In addition to supporting these major development projects, the Sarpy Chamber Foundation gave $1,000 grants to 15 other nonprofits to be used locally in conjunction with each organization’s respective missions. The $1,000 recipients are:

• 50 Mile March Foundation

• Asha's House

• Father Flanagan's Boys' Home

• Fontenelle Forest

• Foster Love

• Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

• Hillcrest Foundation

• Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Club

• Moving Veterans Forward

• Papillion Area Historical Society

• Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation

• Reformation at the Cross

• Rejuvenating Women

• Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha

• Sheltering Tree

The Sarpy Chamber Foundation grant recipients were selected by an advisory committee who reviewed all applications and awarded grants with an aim of supporting a diverse range of services and projects.

“We’re grateful to be in a community with so many unique and robust nonprofit organizations, and we’re especially grateful to be in a position to help further some of their missions with these grants,” Sarpy Chamber President Karen Gibler said in a statement. “We’ve seen first-hand how these nonprofits change lives and better the community, and it’s an honor to help them through the Sarpy Chamber Foundation.”