The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce recognized its 2023 Leadership Sarpy graduation with a ceremony May 9 where participants presented their legacy projects.

The graduates of the Leadership Sarpy program are Casey Ballou, City of Papillion; Jacob Boaz, Sampson Construction; Ty Castle, Castle & Associates; Vince Cline, JE Dunn Construction; Don Connolly, Cox Business; Paula Dennison, City of Gretna; Terri Dodds, Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation; Jessica Franker, Franker & Associates; Sean Frazier, Omaha Public Power District; Matthew Howey, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office; Joe Hunter, Papillion Community Foundation; Paige Korten, Pinnacle Bank; Charlsi Kratina, BDCM Architects; Brett Kreifels, University of Nebraska Extension; Randall Kuszak, Lamp Rynearson; Kristin Larsen, The Weitz Company; Allison Malone, Cobalt Credit Union; David Manley, DLR Group; Tyce Matthias, Commercial Title Services; Tim Moran, City of Papillion; Sara Morrow, Northwest Bank; Mike Muller, PayPal; Austin Obermeyer, CBRE Commercial Real Estate; Blake Paris, Omaha Storm Chasers & Union Omaha; Emily Prauner, Fontenelle Forest; Rick Reznicek, Holland Basham Architects; Michael Roth, Core Bank; Eric Roumph, Kiewit Building Group; Jacob Spotanski, Pinnacle Bank; Adam Stoskopf, Farmers Insurance Adam Stoskopf Agency; Mason Stotts, Haven by Holo Sail Technologies; Chad Svagera, PayPal; and Heather Weideman, Five Points Bank.

The legacy projects are community initiatives created by Leadership Sarpy teams that allow them to directly apply their new skills and knowledge to a project that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Sarpy County, according to the chamber. Over the course of the nine-month program Leadership Sarpy program, participants are assigned to smaller teams.

The projects they presented included:

• Sarpy Skilled Career Fair (Ballou, Cline, Howey, Obermeyer, Spotanski, Reznicek): The objective of this project was to create a career fair for high school students looking for post-graduation options in trade and technical skills. The trades offer many career opportunities that do not require a traditional four-year degree and often offer good pay and job security. The Sarpy Skilled Career Fair was held in March with 27 businesses participating. The group also raised funds for trade education scholarships: Four $500 scholarship raffled off to any attendees and two $2000 scholarships for which students were selected from applications.

• Bump, Set, Spike for Teachers (Castle, Connolly, Kuszak, Morrow, Muller, Weideman): Bump, Set, Spike for Teachers is a sand volleyball tournament developed to raise funds and support for teachers in the Papillion La Vista School District. Teachers often provide classroom school supplies out-of-pocket. Average spending per student for the 2022-23 school year had increased to $820 per teacher. The sand volleyball tournament was created to achieve their goals of raising over $3,000 to gift teachers for classroom supplies, showing support and reducing stress for teachers, and developing partnerships in the school district. The event will be held in partnership with the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation on June 24.

• Sarpy County Resource Connection (Dennison, Dodds, Kratina, Stoskopf, Svagera): This group wanted to better connect Sarpy County residents in need with the variety of resources available. They also wanted to raise awareness of the existence of these resources to the general public. To address this, they created an easily and readily accessible central online directory that provides links to the various resources. They heavily researched local resources, organized and formatted them to maximize accessibility and partnered with the Sarpy Chamber to act as a host for the Sarpy County Resource Connection. The page launched in early May. The group also created an awareness campaign by making postcards with a QR code linked to the page and distributed over 1,000 of them to 30 agencies and organizations that frequently provide assistance.

• Nonprofit Directory for Students (Boaz, Hunter, Kreifels, Malone, Stotts): The purpose of this project was to bring together nonprofit volunteer opportunities and Sarpy County high school students who are looking for ways to get involved and volunteer their time. The group reached out to administration and counselors from all Sarpy County high schools to conduct a survey on the need for this connection. Results of the survey found the best way to collect, distribute and maintain this directory was to create it as a sub-page of the Papillion Community Foundation website. This page helps establish relationships between non-profits in need of volunteers and high school students looking for volunteer opportunities.

• Watch D.O.G.S. Program (Frazier, Manley, Matthias, Paris, Roth, Roumph): This group dedicated their legacy project to bringing the Watch D.O.G.S. program to several schools in Sarpy County. Watch Dads of Great Students provides positive male role models for students, demonstrating by their presence that education is important. They also provide extra sets of eyes and ears to enhance school security and reduce bullying. Watch D.O.G.S. go to the school and assist students in educational, recreational, and social activities. Schools interested in utilizing the program need parents to attending training and to purchase a start-up kit. This legacy group partnered with Midlands Community Foundation, Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation and Kiewit to implement the program in three Sarpy County elementary schools. Through April and May, each school had an official kick-off of the program and a full program launch will begin in the 2023-24 school year.

• Hastings Banner Park (Franker, Korten, Larsen, Moran, Prauner): With a desire to base their legacy project in Bellevue, this group connected with the nonprofit Honor & Remember - Nebraska Chapter. This nonprofit creates forest sanctuaries with each tree individually dedicated and named for Nebraska military members or first responder fallen heroes. Hastings Banner Park is about 23.5 acres with a tree planting ceremony planned for fall 2023. In order to help make this unique memorial happen, this legacy group created a marketing kit with three assets to help raise awareness of the Banner Park Project and to facilitate sponsorships and donations. The group looks forward to continuing their support of this project by committing to the fall ceremony, collecting donations, spreading awareness and volunteering where needed.