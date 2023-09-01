The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce is offering shoppers a chance to earn prizes throughout September.
The Sarpy Chamber Passport can be picked up at participating businesses or the chamber's office at 1243 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 2, in Papillion.
Each business will offer a sticker for the passport to visitors. If businesses don't have a sticker, bring your passport along with a receipt or business card from the location to the chamber office to receive credit.
Each sticker counts as an entry into a drawing for a variety of $50 gift cards.
Passports must be returned to the chamber office by Oct. 15 to be eligible to win. Drop them off in person or mail them to 1243 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 1, Papillion NE 68046.