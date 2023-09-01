The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce is offering shoppers a chance to earn prizes throughout September.

Participating businesses Absolute Sports Nutrition Athletico Physical Therapy Bottles & Barrels Bushwackers Cafe Diem Caniglia's A Mano Carhartt Coffee Society Cafe Double K Feed Early Bird Brunch Erwin's Jewelers Co. Eshelman Chiropractic Fareway – Gretna Fareway – Omaha Five Salon Franck Chiropractic Green Beans Coffee – Bellevue Green Beans Coffee – Millard/Omaha Gretna Wine & Spirits Gypsy Plum Boutique Hardy Coffee – 144th Street Heavy Brewing Hotworx – Papillion Hy-Vee – Papillion Industrial Escape Rooms Island Bar & Grill Millard Family Chiropractic & Wellness – Papillion MJ Supply Omaha Storm Chasers Quality Care Chiropractic Rexius Nutrition – Bellevue Robin's Nest Runza – Papillion Sarpy Community YMCA Shadow Lake Towne Center Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewing Spotlight Bridal Springfield Soda Fountain Stories Coffee Company – Gretna The Light House Cafe & Coffee The Omaha Bakery Trinity Church Cafe Union Omaha Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits

The Sarpy Chamber Passport can be picked up at participating businesses or the chamber's office at 1243 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 2, in Papillion.

Each business will offer a sticker for the passport to visitors. If businesses don't have a sticker, bring your passport along with a receipt or business card from the location to the chamber office to receive credit.

Each sticker counts as an entry into a drawing for a variety of $50 gift cards.

Passports must be returned to the chamber office by Oct. 15 to be eligible to win. Drop them off in person or mail them to 1243 Golden Gate Drive, Suite 1, Papillion NE 68046.