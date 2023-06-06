Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce members received an update from four public officials during a recent gathering billed as the State of the County.

Papillion Mayor David Black and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike were joined by Sarpy County Board of Commissioners President Angi Burmeister and Metropolitan Area Planning Agency Executive Director Michael Helgerson for the event, held May 18 at Papillion Landing.

Black said the tagline of his presentation encapsulates what the city government is doing: “Managing growth and preserving the community.”

“It’s no secret that the cities of Sarpy County are exploding,” Black said. “We have negotiated boundary agreements between all of the cities, so we know how the county will be carved up.”

The county has moved on from old annexation fights, he said. Papillion is looking at someday being a community of 79,000, based on expected development. Based on current populations, that would make Papillion the state’s third largest city behind Omaha and Lincoln.

“We’ve got to preserve the community,” Black said. “If you grew up here, you know that we were small towns disconnected from Omaha. As we grow together, the big thing is how do we keep our identity?”

Hike highlighted the branding efforts Bellevue has started, including its new tagline: “We Influence the World.”

That influence comes from Offutt Air Force Base service members defending the world, the mission of U.S. Strategic Command, top-notch athletes from the community, the international footprint of Bellevue University and the impact of the city’s entrepreneurs.

Bellevue has several development projects in various stage of progress, including the so-called NC3 project, which hasn’t announced specifics. Hike said it started at a $200 million office campus project, and it’s climbed to $250 million.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that moves to a half a billion project over the next couple of years,” Hike said.

The Highway 34 corridor is also drawing a lot of interest from manufacturers, he said.

Burmeister pointed to the contrasts between Sarpy County’s past and its future, and how both are connected to planning.

“One of our major goals has to do with infrastructure and what we do there, planning (as we’re) going forward and building on what our past leaders have left for us and built for us to the present day,” Burmeister said.

One of the major changes coming to Sarpy County has to do with the jail, with a new county corrections facility expected to open in the fall.

Helgerson discussed some of the highway projects where MAPA is involved with coordinating state and federal resources, including a new interchange planned for Interstate 80.

“This is a project that has been out there for a long time,” Helgerson said. “There a lot of hoops to jump through, but over the next few years, you’ll continue to hear and see progress toward this. There will be more partnership and coordination with our partners at the local level.”

Find full videos of the speakers’ remarks at sarpycountytimes.com.