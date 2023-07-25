The 86th annual Sarpy County Fair is ready to take over Springfield next week.

The first event of the fair, a 4-H dog show, was planned for Monday, July 24. The 4-H horse show performance event and trail in the rodeo arena is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, will see 4-H static entries before the fair gets into full swing.

Shows at the fair start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, with a slightly later start Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the 4-H opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the 4-H fashion show and mutton bustin' at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively. A beer garden runs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., and an open truck and tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. followed by an extreme bull riding show at 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the two events.

A carnival opens at noon Thursday, with $25 wristbands for unlimited rides offered from noon to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 10 p.m. A beer garden and commercial building open at 6 p.m., with a 4-H show speed events at 7 p.m. A ticketed pro pulling and NE Bush Pullers show also starts at 7 p.m., and the Casey Muessigman Band takes the stage at 10 p.m.

On Friday, the carnival runs 1 p.m. to midnight with wristbands from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m. The 4-H pie auction runs 5 to 7 p.m. The beer garden has a $10 cover and opens at 6 p.m., but a special night of music features Cooper James (7 to 8:30 p.m.), Lucas Minor (8:30 to 10 p.m.) and Tyler Anthony (10 p.m. to midnight). The pioneer farm family award ceremony is at 8 p.m., with the ticketed Mid-States Rodeo also at 8 p.m., with the 4-H parade of champions held during the first half of the rodeo show.

A kiddie parade kicks off Saturday with registration at 9 a.m. and the parade down Main Street at 9:30 a.m. The grand parade is at 10 a.m. A variety of events and demonstrations run throughout the day Saturday, and the evening features Easton Corbin with special guest Tate Stevens and Lucas Minor for a ticketed concert at 7:30 p.m. as well as another ticketed performance of the Mid-States Rodeo.

Sunday's festivities continue with the carnival and various events and demonstrations, wrapping up with a ticketed demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in advance online and at the fair office during the week of the fair. All sales are final. Ticket office hours on the north side are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Hours on the south side are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Find a complete schedule on the Sarpy County Fair's website, sarpyfair.com.