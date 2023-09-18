Time was set aside Sunday morning to recognize those people whose commitment to public safety is shown time and time again.

Their work should be and is always appreciated.

“It means a lot to me,” said Russ Zeeb, who spent 39 years in the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders and those of a thankful public came together on Sunday for the annual Salute to Public Safety at the Hy-Vee in the Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.

“This is our eighth year,” Zeeb said. “It brings back our appreciation and our support for all of our first responders. It’s important that the workers get shown our appreciation and thanks that they deserve.”

As in the past, the event was held on the closest weekend to 9/11 in which the bravery of those first responders were again recognized.

“We remember those who ran to the fire at a huge cost of lives,” U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican whose 2nd Congressional District includes western Sarpy County.

The events of that day, tragic though they were, unified the country, he added.

“We came out of 9/11 so strongly unified,” Bacon said.

Papillion Fire Chief Robb Gottsch had similar comments noting how enrollment in the military increased, as did church membership.

“We saw Americans come together,” he said.

Unfortunately, that unity of Americans back then isn’t around much today and that needs to change, Bacon said in his remarks.

“We are divided today and that does not serve our country well,” he said. “We are Americans first and it should always be that way.”

A strong military is needed to defend against those who want to harm us, Bacon added.

“There are evil people out there and countries who hate us," he said. "I do not like war, but we should always be strong and have peace through strength.”

Sunday’s ceremony also included the ringing of the bell, the playing of taps and a moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.

Afterwards, the first responders and the public were provided a free breakfast courtesy of Hy-Vee.

“We are beyond proud to have this event year after year,” said Taron Banks, store manager.’’