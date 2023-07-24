Three Sarpy County Girl Scouts earned the highest achievement the organization offers — the Gold Award — after completing lasting, sustainable projects that address issues in their communities.

Scouts who achieve a Gold Award are high school activists who work to change the world through extraordinary leadership and passion by tackling local, national, or global issues, according to the organization. This year, a total of 24 Nebraska Girl Scouts were recognized with Gold Awards.

Cake baking 101

For her project, 16-year-old Millie Belik wanted to share precious childhood memories with others: baking with loved ones.

“Birthdays were always special in my family, because my mom would always make us cakes,” Millie said in an interview with The Times. “She would always decorate them and everything — one year I had a really cool princess castle, and she made it all — it was really cool.”

As she grew older, Millie began to help her mother with the baking, and she realized how much she enjoyed it. From those memories came the idea for a cake pan check out section at the La Vista Public Library.

“Cake pans can be really expensive, so I just thought it would be cool to make a check out with a bunch of different kinds, because not everybody can afford the different kinds of cake pans,” Millie said. “And if you want to make a cake for your kid’s birthday, or any birthday, you can come to the library and look at them and pick them out.”

To create the cake pan section at the library, Millie donated a number of pans from her own collection and picked up a few more from yard sales. She also made a sign to put up in the library, asking for donations from patrons.

“I had a few cake pans that we just didn't use anymore, like that Elmo one over there,” Millie said, indicating the red furred Muppet who lives on Sesame Street. “I had a birthday cake for that one, and my grandma's a big baker, and she had some that she donated as well.”

In addition to Elmo, the library has cake pans featuring race cars, Care Bears, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Fred Flintstone and Mickey Mouse.

Born and raised in La Vista, Millie will be starting her junior year at Papillion La Vista High School in the fall. Growing up, the La Vista library has always been a special place for her.

“I spent a lot of time here as a kid,” Millie said. “I always went to all the programs and everything, so that’s another reason that I wanted to do my cake pan check out here, just to give back to everything that they did for me.”

As part of her Gold Award project, Millie also created a blog with cake and frosting recipes.

Oceanic efforts

Papillon native Katy Bruggeman directed her Girl Scout Gold Award efforts toward raising awareness of the harmful effects that certain sunscreen chemicals have on the world’s reefs.

While attending Papillion La Vista High School during her junior and senior years, Katy also participated in the Henry Doorly Zoo Academy, which provides an opportunity for high school students to learn about life sciences through education and hands-on research.

“During my time there, I started a project where I looked at the effects that reef safe versus non-reef safe sunscreen has on plants,” Katy told The Times. “And from there, I was able to compare that to coral, and it showed that the non-reef safe sunscreen was really bad for the plant’s health. It killed it almost immediately.”

This information is pertinent even to the landlocked Midwest, because the chemicals can wash off while swimming in a river and get swept off downstream toward the ocean, or leach into the soil along the lakeshore or riverbank.

“Some people are like, ‘Well, how does sunscreen affect the coast if we're in the Midwest and Nebraska and everything?' and it still does have an impact because it does travel through the ground and through the water,” Katy said. “So I just wanted to spread awareness on something that wasn’t necessarily known about.”

According to Katy, sunscreen chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate are destroying the ocean’s reefs by bleaching them or damaging the coral’s DNA. The chemicals are also thought to be harmful to humans if too much is absorbed through the skin.

As part of her Gold Award project, “Saving the Reefs from Streams to Seas,” Katy created informational pamphlets about the importance of reef safe sunscreen for the zoo, and metal signs that hang at the Spirit of Nebraska Girl Scout campsites.

Katy also created an Instagram account where she shares information about reef conservation.

Currently studying marine biology at Northwest Missouri State University, Katy plans to focus on coral and sea turtle conservation.

“I definitely wanted to make sure that I got a degree in something that I loved and something that I was passionate about, and that way I could spread awareness on sunscreen and help save the oceans in as many ways as I can,” Katy said.

Hygiene and health

Recent Papillion La Vista High School graduate Sabrina Heckens had planned to connect elementary school kids with people who live in retirement or nursing communities via a pen pal program for her Gold Award project, but the COVID-19 pandemic quickly put a stop to that.

It didn’t take long for her to come up with a new project, though.

“I was looking for a new project idea and at least three different people, they sent me this organization, it's called Days for Girls,” Sabrina told The Times. “They were like, ‘this sounds really cool, you should try to work with them.’ And it was something that I was really passionate about, so I was like, ‘this would be a good thing to get started and do.’”

Days for Girls is an international nonprofit organization that promotes menstrual health management and education around the world, something that people in the United States take for granted, Sabrina said.

“The reason that I think it's important is because I think it's an issue that so many people don't realize is happening,” she said. “Especially, like, in the U.S., a lot of people, they have access to that kind of thing and they don't think about not having access to the menstrual products. And, so, I think that calling attention to it really is such a big thing because people can't solve a problem that they don't know anything about.”

Days for Girls ships sanitary kits around the world to communities that lack the supplies. The kits include two reusable, washable sanitary pads, soap, washcloths, underwear, and educational materials for the proper care of the pads.

Sanitary health is also important to Sabrina because she knows how necessary it is in her own life.

“Another thing is, it impacts me,” Sabrina said. “I'm a girl and I've gone through it and I know how healthy it can be, and I can't imagine doing it without the proper sanitary supplies to take care of myself.”

For her project, Sabrina connected with the Days for Girls chapter in Lincoln to see how she could help.

“I set up three workshops for the community to come in and learn about what Days for Girls does, and to participate in actually volunteering to make the kits,” Sabrina said.

One of the requirements for achieving the Gold Award is ensuring that your project is sustainable, that it will continue after you’ve moved on. For Sabrina, that meant partnering with another group of volunteers to make the sanitary pads.

Sabrina contacted a sewing group at Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church and asked if they would be interested in partnering with the Lincoln Days for Girls group to help make the kits.

“They’re working together still, now,” Sabrina said. “They’re doing great, communicating, moving materials back and forth without even my help.”

Sabrina will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall, and is planning to study electrical engineering.

For more information about the Girl Scouts, including more on the Gold Award program, visit girlscoutsnebraska.org.