The Sarpy County Museum took a big step last week toward opening a new, centrally located facility with the purchase of land in Papillion.

The museum announced in a news release last Wednesday that it closed on a property on the southwest corner of Highway 370 and 90th Street, just east of Trinity Church and across from the new Tower District development.

“Sarpy County is the fastest-growing county in the state," said Ben Justman, executive director of the museum. "The county grew by 20% in the last decade, making the need for a quality state-of-the-art museum more important than ever.”

At the new site, the museum plans to present historical information and artifacts in five broad areas: the history of early residents, agriculture, transportation, the military and local communities.

Papillion Mayor David Black welcomed the announcement, including the addition of the renounced Wimmer Railroad Collection — made up of more than 10,000 unique pieces of railroad history collected by Bill and Judy Wimmer.

“We are excited for the Sarpy County Museum to make Papillion its home in this new highly visible, centralized location,” Black said. “With Papillion’s history as an 1870s railroad town on the mainline of the Union Pacific Railroad, our community couldn’t be a better fit for the Wimmer Railroad Collection.”

The museum is looking to raise $15 million to build on the 3-acre site. Plans call for a new museum with ample space for the current collection, traveling exhibitions, educational and administrative areas, archival storage and improved parking, technology, walkability and visibility.

A site dedication is planned for 4 p.m. June 27. Find more information on the project at sarpycountymuseum.org.