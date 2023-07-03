The Sarpy County Museum gathered community members last week to dedicate the site for its new facility near the southwest corner of Highway 370 and 90th Street in Papillion.

The ceremony on Tuesday, June 27, was originally planned to be outside on the site itself, but it was moved into the nearby Trinity Lutheran Church due to windy conditions, said Sarpy County Historical Society Board President Tyler Loontjer.

"I cannot thank you all enough for the tremendous support you've given us already," Loontjer said to the overflowing crowd.

Ben Justman, executive director of the museum, said the project is part of the future being built in Sarpy County.

"I'm excited about what the future holds," Justman said. "It is a really important and special objective in the fastest growing county in Nebraska that we can set aside a parcel of land here to continue to tell the past and continue to tell the stories and the history that's been made, even today."

Scott Wimmer, whose parents donated an extensive railroad collection that's spurring the expansion of the museum, said preserving the traditions and heritages that developed the county — such as the impact of the railroad — is important.

"We live in a world of rapid change, transformations driven by technology and accelerated growth," Wimmer said. "This technology growth is so quick that our children, our grandchildren, our future generations, will really not know and understand how Sarpy County came to be."

Representatives of all five Sarpy County cities, as well as the county government, gave remarks and shared their excitement for the museum.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans offered a reflection on how the county's communities come together over their shared history.

"Sarpy County reminds me of a big family, like a family of six," Evans said. "Everyone is a little bit different. Some like sports, some different foods and different hobbies. Sometimes they drive each other nuts, they challenge each other, but they support each other and they help each other. And individually, they're just a little bit different, but together they really accomplish great things. That's because they have common culture, values and history."

What they said

"If you haven't yet seen the collection that Bill (Wimmer) put together, it's incredible. ... I'm grateful to the Wimmers and what they've done over the years. ... I'm also very grateful to the Sarpy County Museum and all of the things that we currently have."

– Don Priester, City of Bellevue

"It's going to involve our people and help them learn our culture, our values and our heritage, so they remember it, so they learn and so they continue to make Sarpy County a great place to be."

– Mike Evans, City of Gretna

"We are excited for you guys, we are excited about the museum, to be able to display the rich history of Sarpy County. Being the youngest city, we do have a nice history in La Vista, starting witht he House of Nines all the way up to now with our new City Centre."

– Jim Frederick, City of La Vista

"We think this is an excellent site. It's centrally located within the county, it has excellent visibility, it has excellent accessibility. We're happy for Trinity Church for finding a buyer that will be a great neighbor, both to them and his whole neighborhood."

– Mark Stursma, City of Papillion

"I have a bit of a history, I was on the fire side before I got to the city, and we were able to get collections of stuff from past families, just our regular regular meeting minutes. Part of that there was not supposed to be mustard in the potato salad."

– Robert Roseland, City of Springfield

"We're the fastest growing county in Nebraska, but it's so important to remember our history, remember where we come from, learn from what we've done in the past."

– David Klug, Sarpy County