The Sarpy County Museum and Historical Society of Pottawattamie County are teaming up for a special program Saturday, June 24, exploring the early 19th century history of the area.

Troy Stolp, a local historian with the Iowa group, will present "50 Years That Made the Metro: 1804-1854" at 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will examine the early pioneer days of Council Bluffs, Omaha and Sarpy County through a historical lens, said Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum.

"It's going to cover everything from Lewis and Clark to the crossing of the Missouri (River) with the Kansas-Nebraska Act," Justman said. "It really helped lay the foundation of the lay of the land today."

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County approached the museum about hosting the presentation, he said.

"When there's an opportunity to collaborate with historical societies in the area, it's a win-win for everybody," Justman said. "This one is a little extra special because it's across not just a county line, but a state line. I'm hopeful that we'll see more collaboration with them in the future."

Stolp is a longterm substitute teacher in the Lewis Central Community School District and holds a master's degree in history. He is a regular speaker on historical topics around Council Bluffs.