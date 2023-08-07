The public is invited to check out the new Sarpy County Correctional Center the morning after its official dedication ceremony.

A dedication is scheduled the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 18, with tours available for community members between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Guided tours will depart every 15 minutes and can accommodate groups of 10. You do not need to reserve a tour time, according to a news release.

Photography and videography will not be permitted by the public in accordance with the jail's security measures.

Parking will be available outside the jail entrance at 1206 Golden Gate Drive in the lot on the west side of the Sarpy County Courthouse campus.

The county constructed the 150,000-square-foot correctional center to address overcrowding in the current jail as well as to expand rehabilitation programming. The new building has a secure courtroom and behavioral health unit.

The jail also has the state’s first forensic psychiatry fellowship to treat inmates with mental illness, according to a release.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held in April 2021. The county took occupancy of the building this summer and is preparing to transfer operations from the existing jail, on the same campus as the courthouse, to its new correctional center.

"We look forward to showcasing these efforts and giving the community an inside look during these public tours," the county said in a release.