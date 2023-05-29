Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Come on in! The water’s fine!

That’s the invitation from Sarpy County communities to the young, the young-at-heart an the not-so-young-anymore for beating the heat at the many community pools and splash pads this summer.

BELLEVUE

The City of Bellevue operates three municipal pools. Each are open daily after Memorial Day from noon to 6:45 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, as well as noon to 5:45 p.m. on Sundays. Each also has extended hours one day of the week:

• Cascio Pool, 1500 Lawrence Lane, is open until 8:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Call 402-293-3149 for more information.

• Dowding Pool, 14th and Washington streets, is open until 8:45 p.m. Thursdays. Call 402-293-3150 for more information.

• Gilbert Pool, 29th and Jackson streets, is open until 8:45 p.m. Fridays. Call 402-293-3151 for more information.

The pools will stay open until about the second week of August.

Daily swim fees are $3 for youth, $5 for adults and $2 for the wading pools. Seniors age 55 and older are free. Season pool passes are $50 for youth, $60 for adults and $135 for families.

Adult-toddler open swim is offered Fridays through Aug. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Cascio Pool. The fee is $1 for children age 2 to 6 and free for younger kids.

Senior citizen open swim is offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Gilbert Pool. The program is free.

Pool parties are available from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays. The cost is $130 for rental plus $60 for lifeguards. Make reservations at the pool where you wish to hold the party.

The city has hired enough lifeguards to adequately staff the pools, City Recreation Coordinator Jim Schada said

Bellevue also has two splash pads opening on Saturday, June 20. One is located in Banner Park, 50th and Virginia streets, while the other is in Everett Park along Betz Road. Both will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The splash pads are free to the public. Just push the marked button to start the water features during those hours.

PAPILLION

Papillion has one outdoor pool, the Papio Bay Aquatic Center at 815 E. Halleck St.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The pool runs noon to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It closes at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for youth, $5 for senior citizens age 55 and older and free for infants age 2 and younger. Twilight pricing is offered weekdays after 5:30 p.m. with a dollar discount. Punch cards for 10 visits are $45 for youth and $54 for adults.

Season passes are $100 for residents or $110 for nonresidents, with mid-season, group and plus-one passes also available.

“We are still hiring lifeguards,” said Trenton Albers, the city’s communications director. “At this point, we have enough lifeguards to staff regular operations but we are not able to do as much extra programming as we would like, such as swim lessons, at our current staffing levels.”

Papillion Landing has a public indoor pool that's open year-round, Albers added. Admission is $5 to $9 a day based on age and residency, and punch cards and memberships are offered.

Papillion also offers three no-cost splash pads, which are running through Labor Day.

Eagle Ridge splash pad is located two blocks east of 66th Street and Ashwood Avenue in the Eagle Ridge subdivision. It's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Schwer Park Splash Pad is located at 800 W. Centennial Road. It's open from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

The First Street Plaza splash pad is located on the corner of First and Washington streets in downtown Papillion. It's open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The water sprays are activated by pushing a button on a pedestal, and the button must be pushed again periodically to reactivate the sprays.

LA VISTA

The La Vista Municipal Pool, located at 7529 S. 85th St., will run daily from 1 to 9 p.m. through Aug. 6 with limited hours through Labor Day.

“At this time we have sufficient staffing for normal operations at our pool,” said Mitch Beaumont, La Vista communications manager.

La Vista sponsors a summer hydrant party, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. on the City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd.

“Each summer, we also host the Splash Bash, which is a free day at the pool with a DJ, prizes and free food,” Beaumont said. “This is scheduled for this year for Sunday, July 9 from 1 to 4 p.m.”

The city does not operate any splash pads, he said, but the Cimarron Woods sanitary and improvement district operates one at 7419 S. 101st Ave.

GRETNA

The original Gretna City Pool will be open for just one more summer before two new pools are opened next year as part of the city's new recreation center.

The pool at Highway 6 and West Angus Road is open weekdays from noon to 7 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m. It's now under the management of the YMCA, which will operate the new indoor pool and outdoor water park slated for Gretna Crossing Park.

Admission to the pool is $4 per person, with ages 3 and under free for the baby pool. Cash or check only at the pool. Season passes are $25 per person and may be purchased at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Pool parties are $120 for up to 100 people, plus $1 for each extra person. Parties are available 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Gretna City Clerk Tammy Tisdall said enough lifeguards were hired to avoid any reduction in hours this summer.

SPRINGFIELD

The community splash pad is located at Buffalo Park, 271 S. Sixth St. and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

Adult supervision is recommended. Bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades are not allowed on the splash pad.

A splash pad party is typically held in August by the city.