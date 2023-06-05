Residents of Sarpy County and the broader region are being asked to conserve water.

The Lower Platte River Consortium is asking the public to adjust their usage as a result of the moderate to exceptional drought in the region.

While outlook is expected to improve over the coming months, according to a news release, below normal precipitation and warmer than normal temperatures are expected to have the drought persist through the summer.

Most of Nebraska's population relies on groundwater wells replenished by the Platte River, which also provides water for agricultural irrigation, fish and wildlife, and recreation.

The state experienced its fourth driest year on record in 2022, with most of Nebraska receiving less than 70% of its normal precipitation, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

The consortium, formed in 2016, includes the Metropolitan Utilities District, Papio-Missouri River NRD, Lower Platte North NRD, Lower Platte South NRD, City of Lincoln Water System and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources

“The Papio NRD will continue to work with the Consortium to monitor and share information with the public on the drought as we expect drier conditions again this year,” General Manager John Winkler said in a news release. “Water conservation is an important step that every individual can participate in to help protect our resources.”

Find tips for water conservation at mudomaha.com/news/tips-for-wise-water-use.