The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The purpose of accreditation, which was announced by the office Monday, is to improve public service by maintaining and following comprehensive law enforcement standards set by seasoned law enforcement personnel, researchers, and accreditation experts, according to the press release.

“There were policies that we changed. It wasn't that we were deficient or were doing something wrong, so to speak,” Sheriff Jeff Davis told The Times. “They set certain standards nationwide that we're required to meet, and so that requires you to review some policies. It caused us to combine some policies, separate some policies. Just changes like that, nothing that was drastic.”

The accreditation process includes internal and external reviews of policies, procedures, ethics, recruitment, hiring, training, and discipline. The sheriff’s office applied to CALEA in November 2020, and received accreditation this year — along with the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center — on July 29 at a hearing in Oklahoma City.

“We had contemplated certification for some time,” Davis said. “It is labor intensive to an extent that one of the things you have to consider, the personnel that are dedicated to that. We're no different than anybody else. When you're short (staffed), it's a very difficult decision to make. But, at some point, we just decided we had to do it.”

While the sheriff's office had been looking into accreditation through CALEA for a while, it was the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer that prompted local officials to go ahead and apply to the program.

“There wasn’t anything we were or weren’t doing training-wise or equipment-wise where we had to change anything," David said. "However, incidents like that throughout the country have caused other, whether it be city councils or state legislatures, to try and move in an area where many or most of their departments have some kind of certification."

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office leadership felt those requirements would likely come to Nebraska as well.

"We talked to our insurance company, NIRMA (Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association), they thought it was a great idea," Davis said of seeking accreditation from CALEA. " Our (county) commissioners, the same thing. They felt that’s probably the wave of the future, we should be on board as quickly as we possibly can.”

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is the eighth law enforcement agency in Nebraska to receive accreditation from CALEA.

The Papillion Police Department has held accreditation for years, and it's joined by the Omaha and Lincoln police as well as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln and Union Pacific police departments also are accredited.

Once accredited, law enforcement agencies have to get reaccredited every four years.

“Everybody has policies and procedures, and you certainly hope your people follow them, but how do you know unless you routinely revisit those policies department wide,” Davis said. “It's one thing to have policy, and it's another thing to make sure people understand it, and they follow it.”