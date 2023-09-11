Sarpy County Swim Club is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Midwestern Swimming Swimposium, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15-17 at Papillion La Vista High School.

The Midwestern Swimming Swimposium brings together athletes, parents, coaches, and volunteer swim meet officials from the Midwestern Swimming Local Swim Committee (LSC), which is the local governing organization of USA Swimming for the sport of swimming in the state of Nebraska, and the two western tiers of Iowa.

The weekend consists of continuing education sessions for adult participants from recognized industry professionals, including; Amber Bargstadt, LHMP, mental health practitioner and swim coach; Kenneth Chung, USA Swimming board member and officials mentor, Elizabeth Hahn, Safe Sport program director, USA Swimming; Bernie Dickman, Central Zone associate advisor, USA Swimming; Dr. Genadijus “Dr. G” Sokolovas, sport physiologist and swim coach; Patrick Henry, 40-year swim coach and founder, Swim Coach Staffing Solutions.

Athletes will participate in swim clinics learning new skills and techniques with Olympic swimmers, Elizabeth Beisel and Cody Miller on Saturday, September 16. There will be both a 13 and over session from 8:00am – 9:40am and a 12 and under session from 1:00pm – 2:30pm, with all athletes and their parents hearing stories from the Olympians from 11:00am – 12:00pm.

“SCSC is excited for the opportunity to host the Midwestern Swimming Swimposium and welcome all the participants, clinicians and Olympians,” said SCSC Aidan Cho, SCSC event director. “Earlier this year, we hosted three-time Olympian Anthony Ervin, and we’re excited for athletes from our LSC to have the opportunity again to learn from some of the most recognizable names in the sport of swimming.”