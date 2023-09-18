The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners is sticking with a career Air Force professional for the role of county treasurer.

The board selected Jeff Mikesell as the new treasurer in a 4-0 vote Tuesday, Sept. 12. He was selected from among 10 applicants, including five who received interviews.

Mikesell flew more than 4,000 hours as a command pilot and more than 460 in combat during a 24-year Air Force career before becoming a planning officer for U.S. Strategic Command and then entering the civilian workforce.

The Papillion resident is a senior operations executive who most recently served as the director of military affairs for the Greater Omaha Chamber, according to a news release. In his Air Force career, he was involved in several high-profile projects, including the $1.2 billion Stratcom construction project, $1.1 billion Offutt Air Force Base flood rebuild and $150 million Offutt runway replacement.

Mikesell replaces Trace Jones, who stepped into the treasurer's role after serving as the Sarpy County veterans service officer. Jones had a 28 year Air Force career planning and budgeting for communication and IT projects, conducting audits of military postal accounts and managing an annual budget.

Jones resigned effective Aug. 31 after improving the operations of the office and drastically reducing wait times. Mikesell will serve the remainder of his four-year term, which runs through January 2027.

"We have a dedicated group of experts in the treasurer’s office who have set the standard for what great public service looks like,” county board chair Angi Burmeister said in a release. "Our goal in this appointment is to make a strong team even stronger, and we’re fortunate to have found an experienced and thoughtful leader in our new treasurer, Jeff Mikesell."

Mikesell — whose references on his application included state Sen. Rita Sanders, former Omaha chamber CEO David Brown and Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission administrator Paul Cohen — started the job Friday, Sept. 15.

"I’m honored to join a team who knows what it means to serve so well and so reliably. They’re an impressive group doing important work,” Mikesell said. “I look forward to working with Dan (Toleikis) and serving the staff and taxpayers at the treasurer’s office.”