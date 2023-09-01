Sarpy County is among the latest entities to sign onto a recruiting initiative designed to facilitate the hiring of veterans as they exit military service.

A signing ceremony for an agreement between Sarpy County and the U.S. Army through the Partnership for Your Success was held Aug. 15 at the Sarpy Couny Courthouse prior to a meeting of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

"The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public institutes," according to a news release. "The program is designed to help soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline and work ethic that military service members bring to a business."

The agreement paves the way for Army soldiers to land a job interview to see employment with Sarpy County after their service. More than 20,000 veterans live in Sarpy County, and more than 1,200 employers have joined PaYS since it began in 2000.

“Veterans are highly skilled, motivated and have an unmatched work ethic," Sarpy County Board of Commissioners Chair Angi Burmeister said in a release. "We’re honored to be part of the U.S. Army PaYS program and lucky to have access to such a talented group."