After 18 years serving Douglas County veterans, Dana Morris is now leading the Sarpy County Veterans Service Office.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners appointed Morris as director Tuesday, Aug. 29, and his first day was Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Morris had served as assistant veterans service officer in Douglas County since December 2004 and left that role in June 2022. Prior to that, Morris was a claims adjuster for an insurance company and a traffic and warehouse manager.

"I believe I have the experience I need to be successful," Morris said at the Aug. 29 board meeting.

The Sarpy County office provides supports to veterans and their families who are trying to access Veterans Affairs benefits. Former service members and retirees are eligible for a variety of local, state and federal benefits, which can be difficult to navigate and access.

"Dana’s extensive experience, expertise, compassion and professionalism is just what we’re looking for in the next leader of the Veterans Service Office,” Sarpy County Commissioner Don Kelly said in a news release. “Dana personifies how we want to treat veterans in Sarpy County and ensures they’ll receive the care they need and the benefits they’ve earned in service to our country. We’re excited to welcome Dana to the team and to see his leadership in action.”

Sarpy County has more than 20,000 veterans and is home to Offutt Air Force Base's 55th Wing and 557th Weather Wing, as well as U.S. Strategic Command.