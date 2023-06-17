Ezra Stewart and Jared Kuhl epitomize what Platteview student-athletes – and all student-athletes – aspire to be.

“They've meant everything,” boys track & field head coach Kevin Wilson said at the state track meet on May 18.

“There's generational type athletes that come around, you know, once a generation, once a lifetime, and we were pretty fortunate to have two of them athletically,” head football coach Mark McLaughlin said.

Stewart holds the school record in the 400-meter dash, and along with Kuhl broke the 4x100 relay record. Kuhl ran a school record time of 10.61 in the 100, and both brought their athleticism to the gridiron. Stewart took a couple of kick returns all the way for touchdowns and was the Trojans’ “big play receiver,” while Kuhl broke “every passing record” Platteview had at quarterback, from yardage to completions to touchdowns.

“So athletically, (they’re) obviously very gifted,” McLaughlin continued. “But what we will miss undoubtedly more than their athleticism was their leadership by example. If a kid didn't show up to weights, I didn't have to say anything. Jared and Ezra and (Ethan) Golda and some of the other seniors went and fixed it.”

When things went astray in the game, McLaughlin trusted Stewart and Kuhl – along with the others in the group of seniors, which the Trojans head coach called the most mature class he’s ever had – to exercise their poise and leadership.

“There's a lot of great seniors in our grade and we kind of brought to the table as a class the leadership (of) a lot of people,” Kuhl said. “I'd say we were a pretty successful class. We're trying to build things up and leave like a good platform for others to grow on. But yeah, I think we brought a sense of family to both those sports, football and track. We started a community and everyone's really close with each other, even the underclassmen.”

Stewart added his knack for leadership comes from facing pressure early as an varsity underclassman.

"I was a sophomore for football, freshman for basketball. You know, that kind of helped me, prepared me for stepping into more of a leadership role this year. I felt like I was able to be more calm in those pressure type situations and be able to be somebody that other guys can look up to in those types of situations because I had been there before and I kind of knew how to handle that."

From the gridiron, to the hardwood, to the track, the seniors crowned their achievements at the Class B state championships.

“My best memories definitely came from just being around my guys, you know, just being around some of my best friends and being able to compete with them and especially playing and competing in state (tournaments) for all three sports just felt like a real blessing to be able to do that with all my guys that I've been playing sports with for years now,” Stewart said.

Individually, Kuhl placed second in the boys 100 (10.72), while Stewart had the fastest prelim time (49.14) in the 400, finishing third (48.96) with a quicker time to medal alongside Reiman Zebert.

But last year, Kuhl was injured during districts, which Wilson said made him come back even stronger this year.

“He wanted to continue through the season and you knew how good he was.”

Together, Kuhl and Stewart were true leaders who stood out from the rest for Wilson from over 20 years of coaching experience at Platteview.

“But boy, both him and Ezra, it’s just, you love kids like that every day,” Wilson said. “I mean, they carry themselves good. They're a great role model for other kids that want to go out for track from Platteview, and they're humble. They're easy to work with and they're just great kids.”

Wilson added that their character goes back to Kuhl and Stewart’s families, and leaves a gaping hole for the Trojans beyond just their athletic achievements.

“These two seniors, we’ll never be able to replace them. They’ve meant everything to this track program. These two kids, Ezra and Jared, in my opinion, are legends. I've been here for 22 years, and we've never had kids like this that can compete.”

That was evidenced by Stewart running a 49-second split in the 4x400 relay and a 48-second time in the 400, while Kuhl ran the 100 finals and then the 4x100 and 4x400 with Stewart.

For both Stewart and Kuhl, the foundation for their leadership and athletic excellence began at home.

Both were raised in faith, which Stewart called a “huge factor,” and Kuhl emphasized as something they both take “very seriously” and bring in to sports and everyday life.

“Before games or races, we talk about how it’s much bigger than us and it’s about competing in God’s name,” Kuhl said. “We talk about religion quite frequently with each other and it’s something we’ve bonded through… It really runs deeper than just sports and a friendship for us.”

Kuhl added that he is thankful for the people and opportunities he has around him, while Stewart contributed that he prays before every game and leaves high-pressure moments up to God.

“It’s a conversation that me and Jared have all the time that we're able to share while we're competing and while we're not, and to have somebody who's also very strong in his faith, it really helps to keep me accountable in mind,” Stewart said. “And I feel like these past four years, I guess it’s just been a gift from the Lord that we've had so much success and I've had such a great time competing with my brothers.”

Moving into the future, both hope they will be remembered for their competitiveness and work ethic.

“I hope I’m remembered for the type of competitor I am on and off the field, the court, the track, but also remembered for the type of dude I am, all those things,” Stewart said. “I hope that people don't just remember me as an athlete, but as somebody who was trying to build other people up, on and off the court, on and off the field, on and off the track.”

For Kuhl, overcoming adversity was something that began to be noticed as he and the other Trojans worked through it and displayed toughness.

“I think that I want to be remembered as a kid that was a really hard worker and like, worked for everything that I got. And that when stuff didn’t come easy, when there was adversity, always fight to that and just being a really good teammate, and I feel like I could say the same about my teammates, but also my senior class and just a lot of people that are in my grade just in general.”

The chapter closed in on the football field last fall when the seniors literally hung up their cleats.

The moment that stood out to McLaughlin was returning from the playoff defeat to Adams Central and finding the cleats of the senior class hung on the goal posts the next morning.

“That was kind of something special, we had a group chat with all the seniors,” Kuhl said. “And then before we all left in our cars, I think it was Ethan Golda, he texted us, He said, “Let’s go meet down on the fields with our cleats. So we got down there, we were just kind of hanging around with each other for a while. We were probably down there for half an hour, just talking about stuff, telling stories and just soaking it all in. It was really sad, but a memorable moment. And so before we left, we all threw up our cleats, and then slowly walked back to our cars, and it was a great way to cap off the night and I think it really left the seniors’ mark on the field and on the school.”

“So the next morning I was up here putting some things away and all their shoes were hanging over the goalposts, it was essentially like the passing of the torch,” McLaughlin added.

Now McLaughlin has their cleats hanging in the rafters in his classroom, leaving an opportunity for future seniors to wear those cleats with permission from the graduates.

For Stewart, it was emotional.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was tough. It was tough to do something like that after your season ends. You can always get a pickup game of basketball going, you can always go run around a track if you want to, but you’re never going to get 22 guys to suit up in full pads and play full contact tackle football.”

McLaughlin added that those final moments on the Platteview football field were “powerful” and also typical of the character that Kuhl and Stewart also displayed with Shrine Bowl honorary captain Emberlyn Hemmer, an 8-year-old Shriners Hospital Twin Cities patient. That character makes them role models his own two children look up to.

“I have an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. And the way that they look at Ezra and Jared, it's like what every father in the world wants for his kid. He wants his kid to have somebody that they love and admire and want to grow up to be like, and if he asked my kids, ‘Hey, who do you want to be like when you get older?’ They'd say Ezra Stewart, Jared Kuhl, Alex Draper. They'd say those names.”

Wrapping up their careers at the aforementioned Shrine Bowl, playing together and for their head coach one final time, was a moment both Trojans players savored.

“He’s easily one of my best friends,” Kuhl said. “We've done pretty much everything together, we pretty much grew up together. … The connection has been, it's always been there. It's been really deep. And he's just taught me a lot about, I guess myself and kind of what a true friend is.”

"It felt amazing just to be able to run it back one more time with my quarterback and my coach," Stewart added. "Those guys played such a huge role on my development as an athlete and as a person. So it was a long week, but I wouldn't trade it for the world just to have the opportunity to play with them one more time."

Both Kuhl and Stewart will be attending Northwest Missouri State, where they will be rooming together.