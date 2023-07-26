The Patrick J. Thomas Juvenile Justice Center is collecting school supplies and hygiene products for its eighth annual Back-to-School Bash.

The event, open to the public, runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the center, located at 9701 Portal Road in Papillion.

"Youth start the school year off more successful if they are prepared with the necessities and YOU can help!" Sarpy County said in a social media post. "Many of us take for granted school supply shopping with our own families while there are many youth in our community who can’t afford the simple items such as notebooks and folders."

High-need items include backpacks, loose-leaf paper, pens, graph paper, spiral notebooks, highlighters, calculators and composition notebooks.

Additional requested items include two-pocket folders, index cards, erasers, three-ring binders, fine-tip markers, pencil bags and hygiene items.

Donations can be dropped off outside of the Back-to-School Bash at the Thomas Juvenile Justice Center or at the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, 8335 Platteview Road, south of Papillion.

The Papillion Area Historical Society and Papillion Mayor's Youth Leadership Council are also collecting donations for the Back-to-School Bash and will accept donations in the foyer of the Papillion Police Department, 1000 E. First St.