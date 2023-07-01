Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in July, including several near Gretna.

A vehicle park entry permit is required at state recreation areas, except at the Schramm Education Center, 21502 Highway 31. Here are some opportunities:

Snakes of Nebraska

Schramm Education Center will host the annual Snakes of Nebraska event Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln herpetologist Dennis Ferraro and his lab will lead a live snake encounter featuring most of Nebraska’s 29 snake species. The live snake exhibits will be set up open-house style in the Schramm Education Center classroom and will be available both days from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This event is free. Education Center admission fees will apply for those also visiting the Education Center in addition to the event. Use the classroom entrance on the left side of the building.

Contact Jen Ruyle at jennifer.ruyle@nebraska.gov or 402-332-5022 for more information.

Nature Journaling

Learn nature journaling at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Join Nebraska Master Naturalist, writer and educator Jeff Lacey on a hike designed to help naturalists of all ages and ability levels write and sketch in or about the forest in a nature journal.

Meet at the park shelter with a green roof by the first pond as you enter the park. Resources will be provided.

Yoga in Nature

See how yoga and nature are woven together as Nebraska Game and Parks offers a Yoga in Nature class Friday, July 14, at Schramm Education Center.

The free class, which begins at 9 a.m., is designed for everyone from beginners to experts. Come to learn, play and break a sweat in a supportive environment. All bodies are welcome. The nature-themed class will incorporate certain poses that will coincide with the theme.

Registration is required. Some yoga mats will be available.

For more information and to register, visit the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions.

Mud Pie Morning

Prepare to get dirty for Mud Pie Mornings at Schramm Park State Recreation Area on Monday, July 24.

Meet at 9 a.m. by the Schramm Education Center side entrance, then go on an ingredient-seeking hike. Next, naturalists and participants will squish through a mud-pie recipe, all while learning about soil composition.