The Burr Oak Loop at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna will be closed to vehicle access due to construction beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The closure will last until spring, and prevents access to the playground and upper picnic shelters on the east side of the park will be unavailable, according to a news release.

Schramm’s hiking trails will remain open though there will be no vehicle access at the upper trailhead on the loop.

Construction at the park continues as the historic canyon ponds are being rebuilt to address accessibility issues, dam leakage and roadway replacement.