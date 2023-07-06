Scooter's Coffee began 25 years ago with a single location in Bellevue.

Not far from Bellevue West High School, that store has expanded to nearly 700 stores across 29 states, with plans to cut the ribbon on the company's 1,000th store next year.

Its CEO, Todd Graeve, was recently named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Heartland Award Winner, a prestigious business award that recognizes ambitious business leaders who have transformed their industries and driven company success, according to a news release.

The recognition makes Graeve eligible for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 National Awards in November, the winner of which competes for the World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June 2024. Ernst & Young selected Graeve using an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders.

"The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes," according to a release.

Graeve joined Scooter’s Coffee in 2005 as a franchisee and developer, becoming chief financial officer in 2008 and chief executive officer in 2016, where he leads Scooter's Coffee, its franchisees and Harvest Roasting, the company's vertically integrated supply chain division.

“Truly, this recognition is on behalf of a tremendous leadership team, dedicated franchisees and each and every employee of Scooter’s Coffee and Harvest Roasting,” Graeve said in the release. “Our brand has experienced exponential growth over the past five years and none of this would have been possible without the hard work of each person within the entire organization. I am so proud of our franchisees and employees, and consider it a privilege to serve them and this organization.”

Since 1986, the Entrepreneur of the Year program has recognized more than 11,000 executives in the United States. Scooter's was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles.