The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency received a $10 million ceremonial check presentation from Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The funding, a sixth of what was originally sought, comes as a result of a bill introduced by state Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue, which ultimately became an amendment to a larger budget bill approved by lawmakers.

The money will help the Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System cover increase costs due to inflation, material costs and delays.

Sarpy County said on social media that an economic impact report estimates the 42,000 acres of shovel-ready land that the sewer system would open for development is expected to create more than 4,700 full-time jobs and generate $15.7 billion in state tax revenue over 30 years.