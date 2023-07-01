In just a few weeks, dozens of adults with developmental disabilities will be moving into brand-new apartments in the Shadow Lake subdivision of Papillion.

“Hopefully, it’s the start of a new chapter in their lives – a better sense of belonging,” Denise Gehringer told the Times.

SheGehringeris the executive director of Sheltering Tree, an organization that creates apartment communities that foster independence for adults with developmental disabilities.

Its building mission focuses on four values for its residents: safety, affordability, community and self-determination.

“We’re designing our apartments with those four values in mind,” Gehringer said.

Sheltering Tree has already built two apartment complexes, the first one in Bellevue nearly nine years ago and the second in the Benson neighborhood of Omaha.

These new ones are currently going up at South 72nd Street and Ponderosa Drive just south of the Shadow Lake Towne Center mall.

The complex will feature two buildings each with 22 units. Two other units are being built for on-site residents providing tenant assistance.

Each of the one-bedroom units will feature a full kitchen, living room and bath.

There will be a large community room, plus storage areas, storm shelter and a laundry room.

Like the other two sites, the new Sheltering Tree project is located close to shopping, health care and businesses for employment opportunities.

“We try to build local communities near a town center,” Gehringer said. “We hope our organization has eliminated hurdles to independent living.”

Perhaps just as important as these physical amenities, the apartments will be more affordable for those currently paying market rate for a place to live.

There will be a community atmosphere replacing isolation and loneliness that might currently pose a challenge for he residents-to-be.

The new apartments will foster independence, instead of relying on parents or others when it may not be necessary, Gehringer said.

Besides building apartments, Sheltering Tree encourages residents to participate in ia program that offers classes to assist them in living safe, healthy and independent lives.

These classes teach six topics: how to be a successful tenant, money management in real world budgeting, personal health and wellness, first aid and CPR, proper interaction with first responders and learning people skills for social success.

“It’s a very innovate approach to independent living,” Gehringer said.

Eventually, a fourth complex is planned near 108th and Ida streets in Omaha.

Meanwhile, the move-in date for the apartments by Shadow Lake has been set back somewhat because of a labor shortage, Gehringer. But it will be here soon.

“We anticipate moving in by the first of September,” she said.