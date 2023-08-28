A woman was shot and killed inside a Papillion residence Saturday evening.

The Papillion Police Department announced Sunday that the woman's estranged husband was arrested after the shooting following a pursuit to La Vista.

Police responded to 735 S. Madison St. for a a domestic violence call at about 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said.

Police found 32-year-old Brittney Alexander, who died after being shot in the disturbance.

As officers responded, a 2012 silver Mercedes Benz C sedan was leaving the scene, and officers — assisted by the La Vista Police Department — pursued the vehicle until it crashed near 84th and Harrison streets.

Police identified 47-year-old Walter M. Alexander as the suspect who fled the scene, according to the news release. He was taken into custody where the vehicle was stopped without further incident.

"There is no danger to the public," Whitted told the Omaha World-Herald on Saturday night. "All we know at this point is that some argument ensued and then there was a shot."

Walter Alexander was booked into the Sarpy County Law Enforcement Center at 3:19 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

He was also booked on suspicion of unlawfully discharging a firearm, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, refusal of an intoxicated driver test, driving on a median, disobeying a stop light and failure to stay in the proper lane.

Papillion police were still investigating, according to a release, with assistance from the La Vista police and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.