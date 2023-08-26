The Papillion Police Department is investing a homicide Saturday evening.

A woman died after a shooting at a house on the 700 block of South Madison Street in Papillion, and a man was taken into custody, Papillion police told the Omaha World-Herald.

Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted told the World-Herald that police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:14 p.m.

As officers responded, a vehicle was seen leaving the scene, Whitted said. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near 84th and Harrison streets. Police took the man who was driving into custody without further incident.

"There is no danger to the public," Whitted said. "All we know at this point is that some argument ensued and then there was a shot."

Police did not provide further details about the victim or the man taken into custody, the World-Herald reported.

Anyone with information should contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers by calling 402-592-7867.