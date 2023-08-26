The Papillion Police Department is investing a homicide Saturday evening.
A woman died after a shooting at a house on the 700 block of South Madison Street in Papillion, and a man was taken into custody, Papillion police told the Omaha World-Herald.
Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted told the World-Herald that police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:14 p.m.
As officers responded, a vehicle was seen leaving the scene, Whitted said. Officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed near 84th and Harrison streets. Police took the man who was driving into custody without further incident.
Law enforcement investigate a homicide at the 700 block of South Madison Street in Papillion on Saturday. A woman died after a shooting at the house, and a man was taken into custody, according to Papillion police.
