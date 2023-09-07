Shadow Lake Towne Center will soon be welcoming some new tenants to an ever-growing list.

“We’ve opened a lot of stores in the last two to three years,” said Matt McCombs, the Papillion shopping center’s general manager. “We have lots of momentum going.”

Skechers shoe and clothing store is expected to open by early October, he said.

Another opening early month will be Skin Experts next to Bath and Body Works.

Dogtopia, a dog day care business with several locations in the metro area, is set to open late this year, McCombs said.

However, the Dogtopia location will be under different ownership than the other metro locations, including the one on Portal Road in Papillion that will continue to operate, according to a spokeswoman for those locations. Dogtopia will located between the Five Below shop and Sally’s Beauty Supply, McCombs said.

A Take 5 car wash also is set to open early year, he said.

Additionally, a seasonal Spirit Halloween has taken over the former American Eagle at 7902 Towne Center Parkway. It sells costumes, decorations and props.

Other businesses may be opening up down the road, McCombs said.

“We’ve had a lot of success,” he said. “This is a growing area, a great location.”