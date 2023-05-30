Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Construction is underway for a new entertainment venue in La Vista.

Smash Park announced earlier this month it started work near Cabela’s on its newest location, featuring an updated venue design. It anticipates a spring 2024 opening.

“Our brand is built on delivering a dynamic and memorable experience that keeps guests coming back,” Smash Park CEO Monty Lockyear said in a news release. “Whether it’s for the fun of pickleball, top-quality food and drink, or the many options for social play, we are focused on providing opportunities to deliver fun.”

The La Vista location will now contain an enhanced second floor 21-and-older Paddle Club that features a darts lounge, karaoke “sing suite,” live entertainment and a rooftop deck.

The venue will also have an expanded arcade room, an area for ax-throwing, duckpin bowling and an indoor cornhole arena.

Construction had been expected to start last summer on an 11-acre space on Giles Road and Southport Parkway. Lockyear is a former Omaha resident and said after the announcement of the La Vista location that the concept is a good fit for the metropolitan area.

“Omaha has always been a top choice for expansion outside of Iowa, considering its proximity, population and the thriving pickleball community,” Lockyear said.

The venue will have more than 45,000 square feet of space in total with a 30,000 square foot interior space. Additional amenities include three bars plus a rooftop bar, big-screen televisions for showing sports events, outdoor shuffleboard and yard games.

A private meeting space will be available, too.

Lund-Ross is overseeing construction.

Find more information at smashpark.com.