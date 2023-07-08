Much has been written about the transfer of Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player Jordy Bahl and her move home to Nebraska from back-to-back national championships at Oklahoma.

Of course, the move is groundbreaking when it comes to the futures of both the Sooners and Huskers, and for women in college athletics and the influence they can possess to shift the balance of entire programs and the mood of their state-wide (and even national) fanbases.

But the Papillion native is at her core a person who wants to impact the local community. Look no further than her Twitter post announcing her intent to transfer from Oklahoma to Nebraska (then a generalization of the state, but the expectation was for her to play for the Huskers).

“I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person. I am excited thinking about growing the game that has provided me so many opportunities for growth, in the home state, a current overlooked state for girls softball at all ages, and I am excited to finish the softball journey right where it began.”

On July 21, the city of Papillion will dedicate 2 streets at Papillion Landing after Bahl and Peaches James.

Monarchs head coach Todd Petersen, a 30-year veteran who has coached Bahl, James, and countless others to 30-straight state tournament appearances and 16 championships along the way, knows the 2021 Papio grad is much more than just a dominant pitcher.

“The Jordy Bahl you see on the field is the fierce competitor, that's just her persona that she puts out and it's obviously genuine,” Petersen said. “But when you go off the field, I would say she's somewhat of a private person, but she's extremely humble for the amount of success she's had. She's very loyal. You know, loyal to the people that have helped her through her career, as well as her family because they've obviously been her number one support system.”

Bahl’s loyalty and humility are the key traits that lend to giving back being something she wants to do.

“I think sometimes it can be a lot of time and work and effort and all that when you got to go do a signing here, you go to a camp, that’s the kind of things that she does because they're things she wants to do.”

Although the locality already benefitted from Bahl’s presence on the national stage at Oklahoma, the return to her home state filled Petersen with excitement, both as a coach and as a Huskers fan.

“I think she always wanted to be a Husker from day one. And there were some things that happened or changed that allowed her to go to Oklahoma,” the Papio head coach said. “I was just happy to have her home because I think in her heart, that's where she wanted to be. Around more family and friends and things of that nature, people that are important to her in her life. That was probably first and foremost, and then obviously, the selfish side of it from myself as a Husker fan, I want (them) to do well and obviously, I know that's gonna help them do that.”

For his own program, Bahl’s transfer back to within an hour of her hometown and the Monarchs’ ballpark gives near-immediate access.

“Really at this point, I think she's the face of softball across the nation,” Petersen said. “I think the only thing that's probably more of a benefit from the fact that she's here is maybe a little bit more access. I've had her come speak to my team before and as well as some of her former teammates, because that's such a special group. I want them to hear some of the things that were important to them when they were playing here and things of that nature.”

The current Monarchs senior class is the last with direct ties to playing with Bahl, being freshmen during the Husker’s senior campaign.

The impact left behind by Bahl, Brooke Dumont, and the rest of that senior class are still on display and have become part of the Monarch tradition, Petersen added.

It was the year before her final season, though, when the long-time coach saw the potential for the impact that Bahl now possesses.

“We had had a setback the year before at state, and I think we got beat twice the last day and we were undefeated (previously),” Petersen said. “And that was something that fueled not only her fire, but the entire team's fire, and that she took it, she's continued to take her game to a new level, but that was one where I saw her taken to a new level physically, mentally, everything and that determination that you're not going to be knocked down.”

But the homecoming of Bahl influences more than just her alma mater.

Over at brand-new Gretna East, Wade Tracy – who coached baseball at Bellevue West during Bahl’s high school years, and was most recently an assistant for Bill Heard at Gretna – has seen local interest in the sport blow up.

“The softball community in Sarpy County is blowing up to begin with, and that stems a lot from the success of Papio,” Tracy said. “Her being in Oklahoma was huge anyway because there was kids in the area that looked at it and saw, ‘Oh, man, there's somebody locally who went to the perennial power in the sport, and is being super successful. That's not a pie in the sky dream anymore. Somebody showed that it's a reality, that somebody actually can do that.”

Those dreams could be seen in the eyes of young girls who waited in line for nearly an hour at the Omaha Storm Chasers' Jordy Bahl Night on Friday, June 30.

Once the gates opened at 6 p.m., the queue began almost immediately ahead of an anticipated 7:05 p.m. start time for signing autographs.

Paired with Ruby Meylan – 2022 graduate of Omaha Skutt Catholic now playing at Washington – Tracy added that kids can now look to a successful career in softball as a viable option, similar to the reputation built by volleyball in the state.

“When you have the success that Gretna has had, that Papio has, everybody comes in wanting to have some level of success," the Griffins head coach said. "There's a little bit more pressure to be successful, to have a program that people want to be a part of, and so it's just ratcheted the pressure up, but you do it because you want to be a part of those types of things.”

Heard added that Bahl raised the bar for everybody and along with the No. 1 volleyball recruit in the nation -- Lindsay Krause at Skutt -- put the expectations of the sport at a higher level. Rather than a challenge to compete with that rising talent pool, Heard sees it more for the kids' benefit.

"I do think it benefits all those young kids, that (Bahl and others) were maybe in similar shoes to that kid, 9, 10, 11 years old, they can see what the possibilities can become for them. And not everybody's gonna do that, I don't mean that, but I think more than anything, it's a huge positive because it just gives our kids that are coming next opportunities that maybe they didn't have in terms of people seeing this area on the recruiting scene."

Jensen shines like a gem forged from Bahl's trailblazing

Pressure creates diamonds, and one of the gems to emerge in the reflection of Bahl has been Gretna junior Alexis Jensen.

The Dragons starting pitcher was 30-2 with 376 strikeouts (better than 10:1 K to BB ratio, allowing 35 walks) in 185.1 innings and a 0.72 ERA. Tracy learned a lot being in the dugout with Jensen, and anticipates seeing her on the opposite side with an attacking mentality.

"I think it all starts with the work ethic, competitiveness, toughness, I mean all those intangible things that those kids have just in spades to, it always has to go there," Heard said. "There are some similarities, I will not compare them, I don't think that's fair to ours to put a kid in that spot. But at the same time, I think having Jordy there, it just paved the way for all of them. (Bahl) won a national championship at Nebraska Gold, so when kids walk into some of these national level tournaments wearing that, all the sudden there's a little more credibility to that."

“She will do anything she can to beat you,” Tracy said. “And that's kind of that same mentality that Jordy had, and you mix that in with the physical tools that she has, and that's where you get somebody who, as an opposing coach, you go, man, that's not somebody I want to see in the circle on the other team.

“They physically already are really good. And then you add in the mentality that she has, and the work ethic she has outside of the sport and that's where you get a really, really good player.”

Having shared the spotlight with Omaha Marian’s Maddia Groff last year, Tracy expects Jensen to emerge into a level that few others can reach.

“She can really change the game when she's on and there are very few times that she's off. That's something that they can lean on that you're gonna have a consistent, dominant pitcher every time she goes out and has the ball in the circle.”

Built from the “same mold” as Bahl, Jensen also makes a mark on the youth and gives back to the community.

“She loves being around the younger kids too, got to see her up close at some of the youth camps and the connection she made with little girls in Gretna and, again, she's an absolute competitor and she's turned up to 100 when she's in the circle, but as soon as she's out of that, there's nobody else that you'd want to be around your kid, as a parent too, and have looked up to," Tracy said.

“She handles it in the classroom. She's always doing things the right way. That's the kind of kid you want your little girl that's the softball player to aspire to be like, to be around, have that role model to look up to. So Alexis is very much cut from that kind of same cloth.”

Heard added: "She's definitely grounded about the right things, like 100 percent. That all starts with her parents and the expectations they have. And she kind of goes above and beyond meeting those things. You know, she's about the right things. She is not about the stuff that doesn't matter."

A competitor in the circle, and someone who will babysit or go to the gas station – as she did with some of Gretna’s coaches kids last year – to spend time, Jensen is reflective of Bahl in both character and talent.

Because of players -- scratch that, role models -- like Bahl and Jensen, more and more young girls now have a goal to strive for and a map for how to get there.

"They're growing the game," Heard said. "That's what's happening. The game's growing, it's a great game. They're expanding it. There's more attention to it. You know, look at the numbers that ESPN puts up with the (Women's) College World Series this year, like, it's just growing.

"Or the state finals this year moving into a Division I facility (UNO's Connie Clausen Field). It's just not same thing as it was 10 years ago, and 10 years from now it's gonna keep getting better, it's just kind of a part of that process. I think it's really cool to be a part of it at that time."