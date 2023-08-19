Gretna emerged as the top dog — err, Dragon — at a highly-competitive Chieftain Invitational that literally heated up at Papillion Landing Aug. 18-19.

With temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indexes that read as high as 120 degrees on Saturday, all teams faced the same challenge. Even the home plate umpire during the Lincoln East-Gretna final was replaced in the second inning.

“I thought the kids hung in there pretty well,” Gretna head coach Bill Heard said. “It's hard and we're not quite used to that right now. So I thought that our depth helped. And I thought that the kids were extremely tough.”

One of those tough performances came from last year’s All-State pitcher Alexis Jensen. The sophomore, making her third appearance in the circle, battled the heat by, well, throwing heat. Jensen navigated a bases-loaded jam with a two-out strikeout in the third inning, but Heard didn’t think she was fully up to speed yet.

“I think really well. I think she hasn't thrown for a while,” Heard said. “I don't think she's operating at a full clip yet. It's coming. She's had some time off, and I think that rest is gonna really benefit her later. I just thought she was really tough. I mean, I don't think she was perfect. I don't think she was great, but I thought she was really, really tough and competitive.”

From the opening five games, the Dragons were a perfect 5-0, outscoring opponents 50-8 — 47-7 before the 3-1 win over the Spartans — and showing Heard they can be good offensively this season.

“I think that's the key,” he said. “Last year, we weren't good enough offensively. You know, I think that's the thing, if we can just keep chipping at that part and keep getting a little better over and over, I think we have a chance.”

Missing out on the ultimate piece of hardware — the Class A state championship, losing 4-3 to Omaha Marian in the final — last year, Gretna earned the Chieftain Invitational plaque from a field that included defending Class B runners-up Elkhorn, third-place Blair, and Papillion-La Vista (third in A), Millard West and others. But starting with a piece of hardware was far from the focus.

“We don't really talk about that much at this point,” Heard said. “I mean, it's a new season. You know, our expectations are high, but at the same time, our expectations aren't about winning and losing, it's just more about the internal things that we got to do right. We hope it works at the end.”

From that team, the Dragons return Jensen — who finished 30-2 with 376 strikeouts —with starters Brylee Rupiper, Megan Marshall, Skarlett Jones, Kennedy Boyer and Anniston Trevarrow.

Also in the field from Sarpy County were Bellevue East — 1-3 in the tournament; Gretna East — also 1-3; Papillion-La Vista South — 1-3, losing a heartbreaker 12-11 to Millard South when two runs that would have been a walk-off win were taken off the scoreboard for a baserunning error; and the Monarchs, who split their four games and left head coach Todd Petersen wanting for toughness.

“It's sort of like a toughness that you got to have,” Petersen said. “It’s not even so much at the end of the game (against Millard West, a 10-8 loss) because at the end of the game we didn't really quit, but it's all the stuff that we do leading up to it that causes what the outcome is. So it's getting them focused on that, playing (a) full game, if that makes sense, right now.”

Petersen said playing against the heat had “kind of” an impact — though he added all teams faced the same — but ultimately the Monarchs weren’t quite up to par with his conditioning expectations.

“I thought we were in better condition than we are, but obviously we're not," he said. "So I think that brings toughness with it too. And so we'll work on that and try to be tougher, more consistent, and we have to be.”

Starting 2-2 for the second straight season, Petersen said Papio gained valuable experience playing in a tough field that helps keep the team from early complacency or misplaced expectations.

“There's a lot of good teams out here, so we just got to chip away, because we played four pretty good teams this weekend," Petersen said. "So that’s part of it. So we'll see. We'll keep fighting.

“It’s frustrating, but on the other hand, I'd rather do that than play a bunch of teams that maybe aren't in the mix and (winning) gives you a false sense of security. So, I think that this always is tough, and there's a couple more tournaments coming up after this that are tough. We (play) probably our toughest schedule we've ever had, but that's good. That should make us better.”

The Monarchs travel down to Blue Springs, Missouri — as will Gretna — and play against reigning Missouri state champions Blue Springs South next Friday before heading back up to Lincoln for a game at Lincoln North Star on Saturday.

In other news, Platteview has started strong, winning three of their first four games, while Bellevue West finished 3-1 at the Omaha Bryan/Central tournament this weekend.