Papillion-La Vista head softball coach Todd Petersen reached legendary status against, fittingly, Legend (Colo.) with win No. 500 at Papillion Landing on Friday.

For the 17-year Monarch head coach, who took over a program that had already made 14 straight state tournament appearances, the goal has always been to simply be consistent (the Monarchs go for No. 31 this year).

“When I took the program over, it was already good. And so trying to maintain it is probably my number one goal,” Petersen said. “And (assistant coach) Clint Hoelscher, he’s been with me since the beginning. Actually, I got kicked out of a game and I had to sit out two games and he’s missed one. So he’s actually been at more of them than I have.”

Thus, Petersen was facetiously telling the Monarch faithful after win No. 501 over Gretna East, he’s on 498 and Hoelscher on 500. Hoelscher remembers a walk-off home run by four-year infield starter Emma Dargy (2017 Papio grad) during one of the games Petersen was out. He still gives Petersen a hard time about that, but the head coach and assistant have built success off of their consistent support for each other.

“To have somebody like him,” Petersen said earnestly, “that consistency, it’s really important, and he’s a really great guy. The girls love him, and that goes for my other assistants as well. Couldn’t do it without them, obviously without these girls too.”

For Hoelscher, the 17-year journey with Petersen – one year as an assistant before Petersen took over – has “been awesome.”

“I mean, we get to coach so many great kids,” he said. “And working with Todd, we’ve become great friends, just like family. It’s like family. So it’s been awesome to see all the success they’ve had, but you know, we’re lucky. Great kids make it a whole lot of fun, and it’s just been a special thing.”

A special thing is right. Petersen became just the fifth head coach in Nebraska high school softball history, joining Keith Engelkamp (Omaha Skutt Catholic), Rob Sweetland (Wayne) Mark Watt (Lincoln Southwest) and Terry Graver (Elkhorn South) with a 3-1 win over the Rebels.

The relationship with his players and his organization are what set Petersen apart, Hoelscher said.

“He cares about them deeply,” he said. “He always puts in the best effort. He’s always doing something new on the cutting edge, whether it’s mental game or working on fundamentals, at least thinking about that, but he’s just been terrific with those guys, as far as always having them prepared, always having them ready.”

Those players, among them senior catcher Morgan Byrd, were audibly and visibly excited about the milestone, chanting “5-0-1” after the 10-0 win over the Griffins and dumping Petersen with an ice-water bath. Her favorite win: a 17-11 win over Millard North in the 2021 season opener, the “craziest game of my life.”

“It’s honestly just amazing, like looking at what he's done over the past few years, he's a well-known coach, and a lot of people don't understand how much coaching he does,” Byrd said. “Like, everyone just thinks we're good. Like no, his coaching is what makes us get to where we are.”

From her perspective in the position most call the coach on the field, the Monarchs catcher said Petersen’s trust and confidence in the team sets him apart, as well as holding the players accountable.

“I think some of the traits he has, he’s so confident in our team, and he trusts us as players. And him trusting us, he knows that we can get the job done,” Byrd said. “I think he holds us accountable a lot. And if we aren’t working hard, he’s gonna tell us, and we have to push each other to keep the standard where it’s at.”

That standard – Papio is the only team to appear in each and every NSAA State Softball Tournament, winning an astounding 16 championships, ten more than any other team – is upheld by the players understanding that the expectations are high.

“They practice hard every day, they know what we expect of them, and that’s the way it’s been always, since I’ve been here,” Hoelscher said. “Even the one year we were with the other coach and then Todd took over. Just didn’t really miss a beat with that, and like we said, we just kept raising the bar.”

At 2-0 in Pool C at the Kaiti Williams Memorial Tournament, the Monarchs play the winner of Pool F in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Saturday.