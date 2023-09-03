The American Angus Association announced that Kevin Keyes of Springfield was elected to serve as an alternate delegate to the organization's 140th annual meeting.

The meeting will be held Nov. 6 in Orlando, according to a news release.

Keyes is one of 165 Angus breeders elected by fellow members in their state to serve as alternate representatives.

State delegates will participate in a business meeting and elect new officers as well as five directors to the association's board.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.