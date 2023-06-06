Springfield Days will extend into a three-day affair this year.

The annual community festival will begin Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Memorial Library with a hot dog dinner, yard games, coin toss, cotton candy and tattoos. Wildlife Encounters will present at 8 p.m., with an outdoor movie at dusk.

The main festival runs Saturday with a cornhole tournament beginning at 11 a.m. in the Community Building (registration starts at 10 a.m.). A dino hunt along Main Street businesses starts at 1:30 p.m., with bingo in Urban Park from 2 to 4 p.m.

Face tattoos will be offered 2 p.m. at Urban Park, and a dunk tank will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Second and Main streets. Double D & Friends will play music 2 to 4 p.m. at Urban Park, where food trucks will be set up from 2 to 8 p.m.

A pie parlor will run 3 to 5 p.m. at Springfield First United Methodist Church.

The grand parade runs at 4 p.m. along Main Street, followed by ice cream eating, bubble gum blowing and Runza eating contests at the Springfield Soda Fountain. Lucky Duck races will be at 5 p.m. on Main Street.

A show and shine will run 5 to 9 p.m. at the Community Building (registration at 4 p.m.). A family street dance with On the Fritz will start at 6 p.m., and a beer garden at bling Pig will run 6 p.m. to midnight.

Wild Willy’s Fireworks will put on a fireworks display at dusk with good visibility from Main Street.

On Sunday morning, the Pancake Man will be set up at 8 to 11 a.m. at the Community Building and a community worship service will be held at 10 a.m. at Urban Park.

Find more information at facebook.com/springfield daysnebraska.