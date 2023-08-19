Springfield Platteview Community Schools started its 2023-24 academic year Wednesday, Aug. 16, with a special welcome for kindergarten students.

Kindergartners at Springfield Elementary School gathered around their respective teachers, then paraded under a balloon arch over the sidewalk on the east end of the one-year-old building.

“This is kind of a tradition,” Superintendent Ryan Saunders said, adding that students walked over a bridge at the old elementary. “It’s a special day anytime you get 5- and 6-year-olds excited about coming to school the first day.”

Once inside, the students filed down the hall and into the gym, where they sat with their classmates on the bleachers or the floor. Principal Kaela Heneger greeted them and went over her expectations for them.

A couple blocks down the street, heavy machinery hummed as a construction crew continued work on the old Springfield Elementary, which is being converted into the school district’s administration building. The original east side, built in 1964, was demolished because it was not cost-effective to bring it up to code, school officials have said. The west side was gutted, but its structure was retained. Olsson and Boyd Jones are handling the construction work.

Plans for the conversion developed as the district assessed the need for a new elementary school, said Nichole Baugh, director of public and community relations.

“With the growth coming to Springfield, we needed something larger” with room for three class sections per grade, she said. “It was a bit crowded over here.”

The new administration building will offer some advantages over the old one, Baugh said. There will be more — and nicer — community space, including a bigger board room.

“It’s really a more welcoming space, too,” she said. “We have great schools, and we want nice facilities to match that, too.”

There will be more office space, allowing the foundation director to office out of the same building as the rest of the district administrators, she said. A double-entry system has been installed to improve security.

The location puts district staff closer to Springfield Elementary and the public library, Baugh said.

“It feels like we’re in the heart of where the action is,” she said. “We have a great relationship with the city, a great relationship with the library.”

Previously, district offices were housed in a metal building, Baugh said. That is now being renovated to accommodate some of the athletic activities, including wrestling, dance, cheer and a golf simulator.

Omaha, Bennington and Douglas County West schools also started Wednesday, with Omaha Public Schools following a staggered schedule. Elkhorn started on Tuesday. Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Millard, Bellevue and Westside started Aug. 10, with the first two beginning with specific grades.