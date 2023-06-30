The Springfield Community Foundation Board of Directors is welcoming two new members.

Austin Cherry and Cori Swanson were named to the board in June.

"Their presence will be invaluable as we concentrate on raising awareness for the foundation," board president Keith Hentzen said in a news release. "These individuals blend perfectly with our existing board members, and we are excited to channel their talent, expertise and energy into furthering our mission and growing the foundation."

Cherry is an assistant vice president and commercial/agricultural lender for Pinnacle Bank in Springfield.

Upon graduating from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 2017 with a degree in agricultural economics, Cherry moved back to his hometown of McCook to begin his career with Pinnacle Bank. Now he lives in southwest Omaha with his wife Michaela and son Zaiden. He enjoys traveling with his family, playing golf and volunteering at various sporting events.

Swanson is a senior manager of marketing operations with First National Bank of Omaha.

Growing up in Silver Creek in central Nebraska, Swanson moved to the Springfield area in 1999. She earned bachelor's degrees in computer science and business administration. She has worked for FNBO for 25 years and has been active in the community and the Springfield Platteview School District, serving on the school board for six years. She and her husband CJ live in Springfield and have two grown sons, Paxton and Dayton.

The Springfield Community Foundation is an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation. Its purpose of is to create opportunities to connect, engage and inspire neighbors to elevate the Springfield community.