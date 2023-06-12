There’s a slogan in Springfield that fits the community quite well: "Small Town, Big Heart."

“It’s small town. It’s families knowing other families and welcoming in new families,” Mayor Bob Roseland said. “We’ve got generations of families here.”

City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch had similar thoughts.

“Everybody comes together,” she said. “It’s people enjoying the friendship and fellowship with each other. It’s the people who make Springfield what it is.”

Springfield, which lies just east of Highway 50 in south-central Sarpy County, has a population of slightly more than 1,500.

Its downtown section, while not lengthy, is lined with shops tailored for various needs and interests.

In the last few years, numerous businesses have moved in along Main Street, said Hunter Hand, president of the Springfield Business Association.

More may be coming — along with more residents, as the community continues to grow.

“We’re constantly getting asked about space,” Hand said. “Everybody is knocking on the door.”

Among the longtime shops is Springfield Drug & Soda Fountain, which served as a base of operations during this weekend's Springfield Days.

Owner Keith Hentzen opened his store 46 years ago in a former bank building. Though he closed the drug store business store last year, his most popular feature, the soda fountain counter, is still open for business, much to the delight of folks near and far.

“People will drive 30 miles to come here for that,” Hentzen said. “Being in a drug store makes it more authentic. I have a collection of ice cream drug store stuff, and it’s fun telling kids the history of soda fountains.”

His shop also sells greeting cards, candy, antiques, tops and more.

The vitality of Springfield’s downtown is important to Hentzen.

He recently purchased two vacant buildings down the street with the plan of renovating them to be rented out to new businesses.

“I want them to be fixed up the way they should look,” he said. “That’s my goal: to make them beautiful and appreciative. I think they will be a great community asset.”

Springfield has a beautiful new elementary school on the eastern edge of town serving more than 300 students in preschool through sixth grade. It’s situated right next to a large subdivision, Springfield Pipes.

The old school, in the middle part of town, is being renovated to serve as the new Springfield Platteview Community Schools office.

Roseland, a native of Springfield, has long been active in the community serving as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and as its chief from 2001 to 2007. He also was a city councilman before becoming mayor.

Springfield is prepared for growth, Roseland said, but it can’t outgrow its school district or fire department.

The mayor believes in building infrastructure and commercial development first, which would then encourage housing development.

A grocery store is one of Springfield’s priorities, he said.

“We’ve been able to keep that small town feel,” Roseland said.

Hentzen agrees with that priority.

“It’s good to keep that small town feel," he said. "That is what we’re trying to do.”