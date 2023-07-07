State Sen. Jen Day of Gretna had a challenger before the close of this past legislative session.

Conservative Republican Bob Andersen announced that he hopes to unseat the first-term Sarpy County Democrat in Legislative District 49.

Anderson announced his candidacy May 24, citing Day's involvements in filibusters this past legislative session attempting to block legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors, which ultimately was narrowly adopted by lawmakers.

“Holding up the whole legislative session because Jen Day and her friends are against reasonable protections for children is unacceptable," Andersen said in a news release.

District 49 runs south of Harrison Street to Schram Road from 192nd Street in the west to 114th Street in the east as well as portions north of Highway 370 as far east as 96th Street, Portal Road and 108th Street. It covers portion of Gretna, Papillion and La Vista.

“My campaign will be about what I am for, and about making Sarpy County and Nebraska an even safer and better place to live, work, raise a family and retire,” Andersen said.

Andersen is a U.S. Air Force veteran who retired in 2003 after 21 years of service, according to a release. He worked as a Russian linguist, a signal analyst and on the crew of an RC-135. He now works as a defense contractor at Offutt Air Force Base.

As part of his career, Andersen said he was at Checkpoint Charlie on Nov. 9, 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, adding that "witnessing the newfound freedom for those oppressed has made a huge impact on my life."

Along with his wife Julie, Andersen purchased an early childhood education center in La Vista in 2008, which they kept open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I believe my experiences as a veteran, a small business owner, a husband and as a father help me relate to voters in District 49,” Andersen said. "Without compromising my values, I have learned how to listen and adapt to our ever-changing world.”

Andersen's legislative priorities include fiscal responsibility, cutting taxes, growing the economy, school choice, "ensuring our education system focuses on the basics of reading, writing, math, science, and civics" and "protecting women’s athletics by banning biological males from competing in women’s events."